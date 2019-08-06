Impossible Burger comes to Burger King, but fans angry over shortage of veggie patty at Baltimore eateries

What the Baltimore resident and long term vegan didn’t know was that the sausage was made with a substitute manufactured by Impossible Foods, a Silicon Valley startup whose vegan soy patties look like meat, taste like meat, and come “the closest I’ve ever had to actual burger meat,” according to Sam Claassen, who owns Golden West Cafe and began serving Impossible Burgers there about a year ago. The burgers are made from textured wheat protein and heme, an iron-containing molecule touted as the burger’s “magic ingredient."