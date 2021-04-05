Ida B’s Table in downtown Baltimore closes permanently

Calling it an “unpopular decision,” the board of Ida B’s Table has decided to shut down the restaurant for good, according to its social media account.
The downtown restaurant was a partnership with The Real News Network, its neighbor on Holliday Street. The eatery was named after Ida B. Wells, the 19th-century African-American journalist and civil rights activist.
The news marks another pandemic-era blow for the city’s downtown area, which has seen numerous shutdowns including Chez Hugo, Maisy’s and the Alexander Brown Restaurant. Nevertheless, the Restaurant Association of Maryland says the percentage of permanent closures has been slightly lower than expected.
Ida B’s made a splash when it first opened in 2017 under the helm of chef David Thomas, who won praise for bringing innovative twists to staples of soul food. His “diaspora dinner” series explored the evolution of traditional African food into American soul and Caribbean cuisines.
Thomas left the restaurant in 2020 and now operates H3irloom Food Group, a specialized catering company, along with wife and business partner Tonya Thomas.
The Ida B’s board did not give a reason for the shutdown. A spokesman for the Real News Network wrote in a statement: “We’re really sad to see Ida B’s have to make this hard call. The pandemic has been incredibly hard on restaurants that depend on in-person dining.”
The building, which includes 235-239 Holliday Street, is listed for sale by BCV Commercial Realty for $2,750,000.