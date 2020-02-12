Howl at the Moon will close at the end of the month, according to a Facebook post.
The piano bar with twin baby grand pianos opened in Power Plant Live in 2001. Inside the approximately 6,000 foot space, audiences could request a song from two piano players, who sat on a raised platform in the center of the room. While other bars and clubs came and went in the development, Howl at the Moon appeared to have staying power, lasting nearly two decades.
The bar was even featured in a joke from comedian Amy Schumer, a Towson University alum who told audiences at a 2017 show at Royal Farms Arena: “I know exactly how hot I am. I’d be the third hottest bartender at Howl at the Moon.”
Howl at the Moon has locations across the country; another branch is set to open in Washington’s Chinatown neighborhood this year.
A spokesman for Cordish Co., the developer of Power Plant Live, could not immediately be reached. Remaining bars at the development include Angel’s Rock Bar and Luckie’s Tavern, according to the website.