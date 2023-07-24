Baltimore’s first zero-proof bottle shop will offer booze-less beer, wine and liquor as nonalcoholic trend grows

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Darryl Collins will open Baltimore's first nonalcoholic bottle shop, Hopscotch Zero-Proof Bottle Shop, next month at 520 S. Caroline St. in Fells Point. He plans to offer complimentary pours of a rotating array of nonalcoholic beers, wines and spirits from an in-house tasting bar. (Jerry Jackson)

It all started with a nonalcoholic beer.

Darryl Collins cracked open a can from Athletic Brewing Co. about a year ago and liked what he tasted. Athletic, the Connecticut-based manufacturer of beers with less than 0.5% alcohol by volume, is a rising star in the rapidly expanding field of nonalcoholic drinks, ranking second on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing food and beverage companies of 2022.

Collins appreciated the crisp taste of the brand’s India pale ale, which reminded him of a beer containing alcohol.

“The flavor was pretty much the same; it was hand in hand,” he said. “It’s like alcohol without the effect of alcohol.”

Collins, at the time an attorney in Washington, D.C., started ordering Athletic brews during happy hours, alternating cans of alcoholic beers with nonalcoholic ones to cut down on his alcohol consumption.

When he moved to Baltimore last year, he saw an opportunity to spread the word.

“There aren’t many options here in Baltimore when it comes to nonalcoholic beverages,” Collins said. “When you go to your favorite bar or restaurant, a lot of times they’re lacking options. After sharing the products with family and friends, I said, ‘I’d love to expand that and actually share it with the whole community.’”

The result will be Baltimore’s first bottle shop selling exclusively nonalcoholic beverages. Hopscotch Zero-Proof Bottle Shop, Collins’ new business, is scheduled to debut this summer at 520 S. Caroline St. in Fells Point. He’s aiming for a grand opening in early August.

The bottle shop’s arrival coincides with a growing thirst for adult drinks without the boozy buzz. Dry January, which calls on participants to abstain from alcohol for the first month of the year, has witnessed rising levels of engagement since British charity Alcohol Change UK started the challenge a decade ago.

In Baltimore, alcohol-free options have flourished in the past couple of years. More bars and restaurants now offer mocktails and nonalcoholic beers on their regular menus, turning Dry January into a year-round event.

A variety of nonalcoholic beverages will be offered at Baltimore's first nonalcoholic bottle shop. “We’ll have a little bit of everything," Collins said. (Jerry Jackson)

So far, though, Baltimoreans who want to mix alcohol-free drinks at home have had to search the shelves at traditional liquor stores or order online. At Hopscotch, Collins plans to offer more than 100 different zero-proof and nonalcoholic products, from alcohol-free IPAs to boozeless tequila. There will be wines that have had the alcohol removed and liquor alternatives in a category of their own, like Tenneyson, a plant-based, nonalcoholic spirit with a spicy ginger flavor.

“We’ll have a little bit of everything,” he said.

The options in a sector long dominated by Anheuser-Busch’s O’Doul’s have ballooned, picking up steam during the COVID-19 pandemic as people became more conscious of their health and habits. Sales of nonalcoholic drinks in the U.S. grew by more than 20% between August 2021 and August 2022, according to research by consumer intelligence company NielsenIQ, and revenues are projected to continue to climb. Statista estimates that U.S. nonalcoholic beverage revenues will reach $578.5 billion by 2027.

As the market expands, stores are following suit. Laura Silverman keeps tabs on zero-proof bottle shops, nonalcoholic pop-ups and alcohol-free e-commerce sites on Zero Proof Nation, a website she launched in 2019 as a global directory of such options.

“I wanted to create a resource for people who didn’t want to spend hours or days combing the internet,” said Silverman, a D.C.-area resident who has been sober for 16 years. Over the past four years, she’s charted “exponential growth” in the industry and the number of stores dedicated to nonalcoholic products.

The directory includes almost 275 stores, websites and pop-ups globally. Some cities — New York, Chicago, London — have a wealth of options. The D.C., region has Binge Bar on H Street and Umbrella Dry Drinks in Alexandria, Virginia.

“We’re at this critical mass now,” Silverman said. “There were a lot of gears turning over time, and it’s just coming together.”

Even conventional beer, wine and liquor stores are catching on.

At Off the Rox in Highlandtown, co-owner Jeryl Cole offered a selection of a half-dozen nonalcoholic beers and three or four nonalcoholic wines when he opened the shop five years ago. Now, he stocks half of a door cooler full of nonalcoholic beers, wines, seltzers and ciders.

Many of the customers who buy zero-proof drinks are also buying alcoholic ones, Cole said.

“We’re seeing a change of consumer,” he said. “It’s not just about binge drinking and having wine, spirits and whatnot. ... I just think the typical beer drinker sometimes needs a break.”

People choose to abstain from drinking alcohol for a variety of reasons: Some are pregnant, some don’t like the taste, some are sober and others may be trying to cut down on calories (some nonalcoholic drinks contain fewer calories).

Collins expects to find a wide customer base. The broad appeal of nonalcoholic options factored into the bottle shop’s name.

“The way I came up with Hopscotch is because, like the game, some people have one foot in and are sober-curious. Then you, have people with two feet in the box: those who are sober-serious. But at the end of the day, it’s about maintaining your balance and having fun, whatever that looks like for you.”

While the buzz around zero-proof drinks is growing, Collins still finds himself doing a lot of teaching. At a recent Hopscotch pop-up during HonFest, he fielded questions from prospective customers bemused by the idea of nonalcoholic cocktails and spirits. Many were open to the concept, but didn’t want to spend money on a mocktail to find out whether or not they liked the taste.

His answer is to give away free drinks. When it opens, the bottle shop will offer complimentary pours of a rotating array of nonalcoholic beers, wines and spirits from an in-house tasting bar. Offerings will change by the day.

“People can come in every day and try a different beverage, see what they like,” Collins said. “If today’s beverage isn’t something they like, they can come back tomorrow and try another.”

He plans to host cocktail classes for local bar managers and restaurant owners to spread the word.

“A lot of times they don’t want to purchase anything before trying it,” he said. “We’ll bring them in and allow them to taste the beverages so they can see what works for their customers.”

Staff will be educated about the ins and outs of each product, as well, so they can field customer questions.

Many people wonder, for instance, if nonalcoholic beverages cost less than ones containing alcohol. Not so, says Collins; an alcohol-free six-pack is likely to cost you as much as a regular one. That’s because nonalcoholic beers, wines and spirits are made using the same processes of brewing or fermentation. Some beverages have to go through an added step to have alcohol removed.

“People often ask: ‘Why is your drink the same price as a nonalcoholic drink?’” Collins said. In reply, he asks them to consider whether decaffeinated coffee costs less than coffee with caffeine, or whether Diet Coke is cheaper than Coke.

“There’s no real price difference between alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages,” he said.

One important distinction for the shop’s products has to do with the difference in the definitions of “zero proof” and “nonalcoholic.” By law, drinks that are classified as nonalcoholic can contain up to 0.5% alcohol by volume — that’s the case with many nonalcoholic beers, including those from popular manufacturers like Athletic Brewing Co. and Untitled Art. Zero-proof drinks, on the other hand, are alcohol-free.

Collins plans to restrict purchases at Hopscotch to adults only: You’ll have to be 18 or older to buy products from the bottle shop, which all contain less than 0.5% alcohol by volume.

He’s not limiting the alcohol-free drinks to the shop. Later this year, Collins has plans to open a second business, a cat cafe in Federal Hill, and he plans to offer nonalcoholic drinks there, as well.

He sees zero-proof — at least as an option — as the way of the future. He likens the industry’s path forward to the growing embrace of electric cars.

“You had those who were set on their gas cars, but as time progressed and they became more available, people said, ‘Hey, maybe this isn’t too bad.’”

“I think it’s growing because it’s good.”