Hooters restaurant on East Joppa Road in Towson closes

The Hooters in Towson closed Sunday, according to a sign on the door of the restaurant on East Joppa Road.

“We will be permanently closed as of 4 p.m. Sun 6/23/19,” the sign said. “Thank you for your patronage!”

A manager at the location declined to comment, referring questions to the chain’s corporate headquarters in Atlanta. A spokesman for the chain did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company’s website lists three locations in Maryland: at Harborplace in downtown Baltimore and in Laurel and Waldorf.

