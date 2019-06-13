Honey's Cafe opens in Pigtown, formerly Cafe Jovial

Honey’s Cafe has opened in the Pigtown spot formerly occupied by tenant Cafe Jovial.

“We always called it Pigtown’s living room,” said Kim Lane, interim director of Pigtown Main Street, of Cafe Jovial, which closed after around 10 years in business on the 700 block of Washington Boulevard. Lane said Honey’s owner, Bri Ash, will continue that tradition.

Ash could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Open for breakfast and lunch, Honey’s serves shrimp and grits, waffles and smoothies.

