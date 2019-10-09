Just down the street, The LVH by Taste This, a two-level bar, lounge and restaurant, is coming to 4528 Harford Road, an address formerly occupied by the Lauraville House. Owners are Dante Davis and Craig Curbean of Taste This, who said via email that an opening date will come soon after their October hearing before the city’s liquor board. On the menu are items like the Lauraville sandwich and honey Hennessy wings.