The dining scene in Baltimore’s Hamilton-Lauraville neighborhood continues to expand with the opening of two eateries planned for Harford Road in coming months.
Fire & Rice, an elevated Japanese restaurant, is set to move into a new mixed-used development at 4801 Harford Road. It marks a homecoming of sorts for owner Shawn Lagergren, a chef who previously ran Tooloulou, a Cajun-style eatery at Belvedere Square and on Harford Road before that. Tooloulou closed in 2017.
“I’m excited to be back in the neighborhood,” said Lagergren, who has worked at another Harford Road institution, Zeke’s Coffee, since closing Tooloulou. It was there that he met business partner Kevin Scheuing, who will also be in the kitchen at the new restaurant. “He’s the rice, and I’m the fire," Lagergren said, explaining that Scheuing will prepare sushi while Lagergren will cook ramen and yakitori, or Japanese-style grilled meets.
“It’s a fun challenge," Lagergren said of approaching the new cuisine.
He hopes to open by January of next year.
Just down the street, The LVH by Taste This, a two-level bar, lounge and restaurant, is coming to 4528 Harford Road, an address formerly occupied by the Lauraville House. Owners are Dante Davis and Craig Curbean of Taste This, who said via email that an opening date will come soon after their October hearing before the city’s liquor board. On the menu are items like the Lauraville sandwich and honey Hennessy wings.
The low-key foodie neighborhood is also home to establishments like the Hamilton Tavern and Farm to Face. Char’d City recently opened up in the former Clementine space, while a vegan doughnut shop called Donut Alliance has taken up residence in a space formerly occupied by Tooloulou.
“A lot of really good things are coming to this street," Lagergren said. “We’re excited that we’re going to be part of that new movement.”