Ouzo Beach, an outdoor extension of Harbor East’s Ouzo Bay, opened on the Baltimore waterfront over the weekend.

The 120-seat dining area features a DJ booth and handmade light fixtures from Greece. The Beach serves the same menu as its Greek-themed predecessor just across Lancaster St., which is owned by the Atlas Restaurant Group.

The area is designed to resemble the courtyard of a Mediterranean-style villa with gates, blue stone, palm trees and a 75-foot-long wooden trellis.

