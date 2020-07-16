The Bluebird Cocktail Room & Pub in Hampden closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

A restaurant in Hampden announced late Wednesday afternoon that it is temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Bluebird Cocktail Room & Pub, at 3600 Hickory Ave. in North Baltimore, said in a Facebook post that “out of an abundance of caution” it is closing to keep its staff and guests safe. No other employees have tested positive or are displaying COVID-19 symptoms, the post said.
“We’re taking every precaution and safety measure to protect everyone and will continue to follow every local, state and CDC recommendation to test, isolate, clean, and sanitize before we reopen,” the post said.
The restaurant did not say when it planned to reopen but that it hopes to see customers soon “once we’re sure it’s safe to serve you again.”