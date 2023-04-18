Guinness will brew limited-edition beer for the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore

When it comes to signature drinks, the Preakness Stakes is best known for its Black-Eyed Susan cocktails. But this year, Baltimore’s Triple Crown horse race will also have its own special brew, courtesy of the Guinness Open Gate Brewery.

Guinness plans to release Preakness Ale on May 11, nine days before the city heads to the races. The 148th Preakness is set to take place at Pimlico Race Course on May 20 amid a day of festivities that also includes a performance by Grammy award winner Bruno Mars.

The beer, a ruby red ale with a 5% alcohol by volume content, was brewed in Guinness’ 10-barrel innovation brewery and features blood orange and hibiscus notes, according to a news release. It will be available on draft at the Baltimore County brewery as well as at the race track on Preakness day. Guinness also plans to sell cans of Preakness Ale, which can be purchased to go from the taproom.

Those who prefer a Preakness cocktail can try a Black-Eyed Susan-inspired drink that blends Preakness Ale with a pineapple mixer.

The special edition brew “represents the pairing of two iconic brands coming together to celebrate Baltimore,” Nick Hines, the senior vice president of business development and experience for Preakness owner 1/ST, said in a statement accompanying the news.

The special release comes as the brewery prepares to shut down its beer production plant, which makes the brewery’s flagship Baltimore Blonde lager, and lay off 97 workers in June. Guinness’ parent company, Diageo, notified the Maryland Department of Labor of the plans late last month.

“After careful consideration and analysis of our supply footprint, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close our manufacturing facility in Relay, Maryland,” the company said in a statement to The Baltimore Sun. “In order to ensure long term sustainable growth for Diageo, we are optimizing our existing operations across North America to meet evolving consumer preferences.”

The 10-barrel experimental brewery, where Preakness Ale was produced, will be unaffected by the closure. Guinness’ taproom will also remain open.

Though normally closed on Mondays, the brewery plans to extend its hours on May 15 to host the Preakness 148 Post-Position Draw, an official kick-off to Preakness celebrations. The event will be free and open to the public from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Oliver Gray, the brewery’s marketing manager, called the event — and the special beer — “an entirely new way to engage in Preakness festivities in a different space.”

“It is very exciting to create something special for Preakness, given how integral to Baltimore’s culture the race is,” Gray said in a statement. “From the Guinness gates to the Preakness Stakes, this is the beer to enjoy while celebrating the occasion.”