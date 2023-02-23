Burgers and betting: Maryland restaurant chain The Greene Turtle plans to open sportsbooks in Canton and Towson

The Greene Turtle will soon offer customers an opportunity to cast sports wagers while chowing down on wings and fries.

The Columbia-based bar and restaurant chain is gearing up to be among the first small retail locations for sports betting in Maryland, where wagering so far has been limited to casinos, mobile apps and a few venues, such as Bingo World in Brooklyn Park, that were included in a state law establishing the parameters for sports betting. Maryland voters overwhelmingly passed a referendum in support of sportsbooks in 2020, two years after the Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports wagering in most of the United States.

The Greene Turtle plans to build sportsbooks at two new restaurants currently under construction in the Baltimore area. One will be in the Canton Crossing shopping center, in a space that used to house On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina. The other will be in Towson, at 319 York Road.

Both sportsbooks are expected to be operational in time for the start of the NFL season, the company announced in a Wednesday news release, and will include “state of the art audio and visual technology” as well as betting windows, kiosks and tickers to keep bettors updated. The Greene Turtle is partnering with Finest Flag Gaming, which will operate both sportsbooks, as well as betPARX, a Pennsylvania company already involved with the sportsbook at Hampstead’s Greenmount Station that will handle the back-end betting technology.

Greene Turtle CEO Geo Concepcion said the two new sportsbooks will “take our guest experience to the next level.”

“It’s the biggest wave hitting the sports world right now, and our business was always catering to sports fans, and this couldn’t be a better thing to offer to folks who are already super interested and were already highly engaged sports fans,” Concepcion told The Baltimore Sun. “What we’re putting together is going to be very high energy.”

To ensure that all customers using the sportsbook are of legal betting age, the new Canton location of The Greene Turtle will be restricted to customers who are at least 21 years old. The Towson location will have a second-floor sportsbook that will be limited to those 21 and over.

The Greene Turtle was among several applicants approved for a sports betting license at a Feb. 15 meeting of the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission. The commission also approved a license for Kathe P. Hospitality Services Inc., which plans to open a sportsbook at Michael’s on the South River, an event venue in Riva.

SBOpco LLC, an entity also known as SuperBook Sports that is partnering with the Baltimore Orioles on a forthcoming sports betting lounge, was approved for a mobile license at last week’s meeting, as was Crab Sports Inc., a startup venture that plans to create a sports betting app with participation from local businesses.

All of the approved applicants will need to pass compliance tests, including a live demonstration of their sportsbook technology for Maryland Lottery and Gaming officials, before their licenses are issued.