The Greene Turtle sports bar will return to Baltimore with a new location in Canton

The Greene Turtle chain has more than 30 locations across Maryland, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

The Greene Turtle is headed back to Baltimore.

The Columbia-based sports bar and restaurant chain has plans to open a new outpost at the Canton Crossing shopping center early next year, Greene Turtle CEO Geo Concepcion said Monday.

The Canton location, expected to open by the end of February, will take over a restaurant space that used to house On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina. It will be the sports bar’s first presence in the city since a Fells Point location closed in 2020.

“It’s been in our eyesights for a long time,” Concepcion said. “Baltimore is a very, very important place to be in terms of our presence in Maryland.”

Baltimore played an early role in the growth of The Greene Turtle chain, which today has more than 30 locations across Maryland, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey. The first Greene Turtle opened in 1976 in Ocean City, but the atmosphere was more English pub than place to watch the game until college pals Steve Pappas and Tommy Dickerson bought the bar in 1981.

Another college friend, Billy Packo, helped the pair open a second Greene Turtle in Baltimore in 1986, according to a history on the chain’s website. The Broadway Square bar was a popular spot for wings and beers for more than three decades before closing. The company also has a sponsor partnership with the Baltimore Ravens football team.

While the Fells Point location was franchisee-owned, the Canton Greene Turtle will be a company-owned spot, Concepcion said. He said customers have been asking about a new Baltimore location since the Fells Point bar closed.

“Every time I go to a Ravens game and see Greene Turtle stands, it’s pained me that we didn’t have a location nearby,” he said.

The Canton spot won’t be the only Greene Turtle to open in the Greater Baltimore region next year: another location, at 319 York Road in Towson, is in the midst of construction, Concepcion said. The two-story, 24,000-square-foot restaurant will feature a second-floor, open-air patio and is slated to open in the first half of 2023.