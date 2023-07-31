Hampden cafe and design shop Good Neighbor debuts seven-room hotel

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Justin Timothy Temple, left, director of brand marketing and Shawn Chopra the owner of Good Neighbor Guesthouse are in one of the rooms in the new boutique hotel in Hampden. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

When Shawn Chopra and his wife Anne Morgan opened their cafe/design shop hybrid, Good Neighbor, in 2020, they wanted to create an inviting space where visitors could live among the products that stocked their shelves.

Customers can sip $5 coffees in mugs that cost several times more. Those mugs also happen to be available for purchase on the shop’s retail side, but you won’t get a sales pitch from any Good Neighbor employee.

“All the products are shoppable, without the pressure to shop,” Chopra said of the couple’s vision for a retail experience without the watchful eyes of a salesperson on your back.

In the three years since, Good Neighbor has become a popular spot to grab coffee and specialty toasts in artfully curated environs. Some customers have expressed a desire to linger a little longer.

“People keep saying ‘we’d love to stay here; I want my living room to look like this,’” Chopra said.

Now they can. This week, the couple will open Good Neighbor Guesthouse, a seven-room boutique hotel above the shop that expands upon Good Neighbor’s aesthetic and retail philosophy. The hotel’s booking system is scheduled to launch Aug. 2, with rooms available starting Aug. 15.

Rooms at the microhotel will range in price from $139 to $295 a night. And, like the coffee shop below, they will showcase furnishings, art and other goods that are for sale at Good Neighbor.

“We’re interested in the idea of reframing the retail experience,” said Justin Timothy Temple, the director of brand and marketing for Good Neighbor. “Getting people into a space and having them live with an object.”

The Guesthouse, formerly a residential space above the cafe, was designed over more than two years. Chopra, Morgan and their design team, which also includes design lead and project manager Ariana Grieu, drew inspiration from near and far, with décor that echoes Baltimore as well as Egypt and India, where Morgan and Chopra have family roots.

The hotel features floors made of reclaimed Douglas fir wood from Baltimore’s Brick & Board, artisanal Bejmat Zellige tiles from Spain and concrete counters and sinks crafted by Mark Melonas of LukeWorks in Hampden, among other touches.

In the lobby, a brick reception desk, painted the color of sand, combines multiple design influences. Bricks are a ubiquitous part of Charm City’s architecture and they are also a feature of Egypt’s pyramids of Giza as well as a staple of Indian design, where they are used to build dividers between spaces.

With its light woods and simple, airy spaces, the hotel also has echoes of the Scandinavian and Japanese influences featured in Good Neighbor’s coffee shop. Chopra dubs the combination a “heritage modern” style.

“We like a certain aesthetic, but we also feel like we can bring our own aesthetic,” he said. “There’s a sense of modernism we want to bring.”

Each room has a name and a subtle theme, from the plant-filled “Essence,” with plants styled by local green guru Hilton Carter to the movie-themed “So Far to Go,” which offers guests a curated Criterion film selection.

Contributions from locals can be found throughout: Chopra estimates that more than 25 Baltimore-based companies and artists are featured in the hotel, from the art on the walls to the Lor Tush toilet paper in the bathrooms. Guests can scribble notes on marbled stationery from Baltimore’s Odette Press and sip their morning coffee from mugs crafted by local ceramists. Good Neighbor developed its own line of towels and linens for the bathrooms and beds.

Chopra’s background as a physical therapist had an influence on the amenities, as well: “There are two types of pillows in every room,” he notes.

The local touches “just reaffirm our belief that Baltimore is a design city,” said Temple, who hopes that visitors will spread the word. “We want to continue to promote the truth we know exists.”

The Guesthouse will add a hotel offering to Hampden, which does not have much in the way of lodging for tourists despite being a popular destination. The boutique hotel will be listed on third-party websites like Airbnb and Booking.com. Chopra said he anticipates renting the entire space to wedding parties and artist residencies, in addition to individual room bookings.

Following Good Neighbor’s spirit of curation, the hotel will offer guests recommendations on everything from restaurants to local artists.

“We wanted to treat it as if your best friend’s coming over,” Chopra said. “The idea of welcoming someone into your home felt like a natural extension of Good Neighbor.”