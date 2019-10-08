Hampdenites are getting a new neighbor.
Good Neighbor, a cafe and retail concept is moving into the former Sirkis Hardware at 3827 Falls Road. Construction is set to begin within weeks and an opening is planned for early next year, said owner Shawn Chopra.
“It’s a mixed retail concept fusing cafe and housewares,” said Chopra.
It’s a first-ever restaurant for Chopra, a physical therapist, and Anne Morgan, his wife and business partner. The business is inspired by their travels to Japan, Copenhagen and Los Angeles.
Both are originally from Canada but have lived in Baltimore for 10 years and call Hampden home.
“The community’s been amazing,” Chopra said.
The cafe will serve beer and wine with a limited cocktail menu, as well as coffee drinks at a range of prices, said Chopra. He hopes to cater to both connoisseurs and casual coffee drinkers.
“I think everyone deserves a drip coffee for $2," he said.
Food will center around bread and toasts, with nods to Chopra’s Indian and Morgan’s Egyptian heritage. The store will sell an array of ceramics, woodwork and housewares, with an emphasis on goods by local craftsmen.
A passage from the company handbook spells out the significance of the name. “We want to work with and showcase our amazing neighbors in Baltimore, bring exciting products from around the world to Baltimore, and be a good neighbor to Baltimoreans — providing discounts and incentives for those doing great work in our community."
The new cafe will be next to Wicked Sisters and across the street from Papi’s Tacos. “We’re excited to kind of uplift that little corner,” Chopra said.