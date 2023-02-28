North Baltimore’s Full Tilt Brewing to close

Full Tilt Brewing, the colorful York Road craft brewery that features games and graffiti art on the walls, will close for good in mid-March.

The brewery announced Monday night on Facebook that March 12 will be its final day in business.

“We wouldn’t recommend anyone open a taproom right before COVID-19 and crippling inflation, but we fought as hard as we possibly could because we love this company and we love you all,” the post, signed by Full Tilt co-founders Nick Fertig and Dan Baumiller, said. “We would love nothing more than to continue to serve your birthday parties, band-gigs, fundraisers, weddings, release parties, and everything in between... but all good things come to an end.”

Full Tilt opened at 5604 York Road in late 2018, following six years of contract brewing at Peabody Heights Brewery in Baltimore’s Abell neighborhood. The spacious taproom offers arcade games like shuffleboard and skeeball, and a menu heavy on IPAs and sour beers.

In 2020, the brewery partnered with pop-punk rockers All Time Low on a limited-release beer, a blonde ale named Beer Maria after the band’s hit “Dear Maria, Count Me In.”

In their post, Fertig and Baumiller encouraged Full Tilt fans to visit the brewery as much as possible during its final weeks of business.

“We ask that you do one thing: GET TILTED... as much, and as often as you can in these next two weeks of operations,” they wrote. “Drink our beer, eat our food, play our games, listen to our music, and TIP OUR STAFF. That’s all that we ask.”

