Pop punk hitmakers All Time Low and Full Tilt Brewing in Mid-Govans/Homeland write a new chapter in their shared story with a new collaboration: the Beer Maria blonde ale.
The limited run beer’s name plays off one of the Towson rock group’s most famous songs, the platinum-certified “Dear Maria, Count Me In.” The can label artwork, which shows two people dancing in silhouette with beer mugs in their hands, similarly draws from the cover of the 2007 album, “So Wrong, It’s Right," on which the song appears. Both band frontman Alex Gaskarth and the acclaimed brewery’s co-owner and -founder Nick Fertig said the citrus-noted beer was brewed with accessibility for All Time Low fans, especially those who aren’t craft beer fans, in mind.
“We wanted Beer Maria to be approachable, refreshing, and to serve as a good introductory beer to everything else Full Tilt has to offer,” Gaskarth wrote via email. “I imagined myself standing outside at a concert, and thought about what I’d want to be sipping on a hot summer day, watching a rad band; we went for citrus notes, with enough body and hops to not feel like it’s watered down."
“As a blonde ale, it’s gonna be a little more, I would say English style-lead [of a taste] except for the fact that we have a citrus hop to it,” said Fertig.
The band and beer house’s relationship stretches beyond this beer over nearly a decade, when Fertig and Gaskarth met through beer tastings that their mutual friend, Mike Ruocco of the hard rock band Cinder Road, organized on Monday nights in Towson. Gaskarth, who splits his time between the Baltimore and Los Angeles areas, would later marry Ruocco’s sister Lisa, and both brothers-in-law would become investors in Full Tilt.
The band and brewery worked on the beer over email during a time when Gaskarth was also collaborating with Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 on a side project, Simple Creatures. The band members’ schedules aligned enough that they’ll all appear at a Beer Maria launch event on Jan. 26.
“Expect us to be hanging out and doing a bit of guest bar tending throughout the night,” Gaskarth wrote. “Plus, there’s a good chance we’ll hop up and rip a few tunes for the good people.”
The launch event takes place at 3 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Full Tilt Brewing, which is located at 5604 York Rd. in northern Baltimore city. Learn more at facebook.com/fulltiltbrewing.
The beer will also be sold at All Time Low’s recently announced show at The Ottobar on Jan. 31. The beloved local venue is located at 2549 N. Howard St. in Baltimore city. The show was announced in tandem with All Time Low’s new music video and single, “Some Kind of Disaster.” Visit alltimelow.com for more details.