5 & Dine: After trying Baltimore fried chicken all summer, here are 5 favorites

Every birthday when she was a kid, my mother requested fried chicken. She could have any dinner she wanted but always returned to my grandma’s juicy chicken fried up in their East Tennessee kitchen. Holiday cooking has mostly been passed to the next generation now, but the old birthday method remains sacred.

With today’s multitude of fast-casual chicken restaurant concepts and low cost of meat — the price of U.S. wholesale chicken dropped 12.7% in a year as of September, according to World Bank data — fried chicken has lost that celebratory quality somewhat. You can get any part of it in a sandwich, box or bucket in bulk.

Baltimore certainly has no shortage with its Southern culinary influences. But which ones will make a diner stop and really enjoy fried chicken for the treat it is? After a summerlong quest for the best, here are five standouts:

Fried chicken, pickles, a biscuit, honey butter and miso hot honey at Bunny's Buckets & Bubbles in Fells Point. (Kendyl Kearly)

Bunny’s Buckets & Bubbles

Splashed with pink interiors and savvy branding, Bunny’s feels a bit out of place in Baltimore, especially for fans of the low-key Wharf Rat that once occupied the Fells Point location. But this is a restaurant that knows how to exalt fried chicken by pairing it with the frothiness of sparkling wine.

The carbonation and acidity of Champagne are a dream with the fattiness of fried chicken. But as fun as it is to alternate between a coupe of bubbles and a bucket of chicken — coming with pickles, a biscuit and a choice of sauce — the chicken roll sandwich with bread-and-butter pickles and herbs was the better bird. The chicken pieces stayed crispy and bouncy, and as New Englanders know with their lobster rolls, a soft roll is the ideal vehicle to catch butter or, in this case, a brown butter mayo.

The rest of the large menu from chef Jesse Sandlin, who also co-owns Sally O’s and The Dive, matches the high-low sensibility. The pimento cheese and smoked trout dips are creamy and decadent but spread onto humble Ritz crackers. Pickled mustard seeds and rhubarb jam cut through the richness of chicken liver mousse, along with the homestyle staple of parker house rolls. The Southern Belle, part of a surprisingly strong cocktail menu for all the emphasis on bubbles, elevates the classic whiskey and sweet tea coupling with amaro and honey-pear syrup. Sandlin even turns fried chicken into a cassoulet, complete with smoked pork belly. This isn’t your mama’s fried chicken joint, but it’s earned its place in Baltimore nevertheless. 801 S. Ann St., bunnysbaltimore.com

Ekiben's Neighborhood Bird is served on a steamed bun. (Kenneth K. Lam)

Ekiben

Ekiben is no secret to Baltimoreans, with three locations and heavy presence at markets and festivals. But the restaurant still wows every time by mastering a balance of spice, fresh crunch and aromatics. The Neighborhood Bird sandwich epitomizes that harmony; James Beard Award semifinalist Steve Chu’s Taiwanese curry fried chicken thigh is smothered in sambal mayo, sopped up by the bao buns, softly dense like a Tempur-Pedic mattress. But it needs the pickles and herbs for texture and interest. Ekiben also offers a hotter version with Ethiopian spices. 1622 Eastern Ave.; 911 W. 36th St.; 801 E. Fort Ave.; ekibenbaltimore.com

Dae Han Wi, co-owner of Kong Pocha, holds one of their popular fried chicken dishes, bone-in chicken served with salad. He and his wife, Sobin Kang, opened their Korean restaurant and bar on West 20th Street in 2019. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Kong Pocha

Charles North’s Kong Pocha is the kind of place you might find by accident, stumbling into the vintage, street-themed atmosphere because it’s open late and sure, fried chicken sounds pretty good. But the Korean chicken will take you by surprise with enviable sauces and the thickest crunch.

Kong Pocha is devoted to that crunch — the secret is frying the chicken twice, according to co-owner Dae Han Wi. “It’s kind of our thing,” he said.

The chicken is dredged in spices and a heavy batter, fried for three minutes, rested to release moisture, and fried again, Wi said. For the restaurant’s bustling takeout business, containers of chicken aren’t closed until the steam clears, preventing sogginess.

Kong Pocha has four fried chicken variants: the original (simple and punctuated by salt and pepper), sweet-and-spicy (a mix of the typical sweet-and-spicy Korean chicken sauce and Thai chile), butter (fried with butter and garlic in a wok to form a sauce) and galbi (a beautifully sticky glaze of garlic soy that is more commonly associated with beef and pork). And fresh chicken is delivered or shopped for every other day, so it never touches a freezer.

So even though finding the eatery might have been a lucky break, Wi and his team’s efforts make the perfect bite anything but accidental. 12 W. 20th St.

Raising Cane’s opened in Westminster in July, joining several other locations throughout the Baltimore area. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Raising Cane’s

Eyebrows might raise at including a fast-food restaurant, but the new Raising Cane’s outposts in Towson, Gambrills and Westminster (with more on the way) make the list by doing something fairly remarkable amongst competitors: truly tasting like chicken.

Raising Cane’s has a high meat-to-fry ratio, just a thin crust with a cornflake-like consistency, so you really taste the made-to-order chicken instead of an amorphous block of fry. The bites are plump, resisting greasiness, served in the form of fingers or a sandwich. The tangy Cane’s Sauce is a worthy competitor to honey mustard and also goes fine with the crinkle-cut fries and Texas toast. Iced tea and coleslaw are pretty saccharine accompaniments, but it works, completing a meal that you’d want to eat outside as a picnic rather than scarfing down in your car. 4 W. Towsontown Blvd., suite 100, Towson; 1070 Maryland route 3, North Lane, Gambrills; 400 Englar Road, Westminster; raisingcanes.com

Co-owners Danté Davis (left) and Craig Curbean work on orders at the Taste This booth during the Hamilton/Lauraville Farmers Market at "The Lot" on Harford Road. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Taste This

The fried chicken at Taste This accomplishes another monumental feat — after being boxed up and driven across Baltimore, it was still piping hot and shockingly crispy with a hardy crust. Even the leftovers made for some fantastic fried chicken.

The chicken takes the form of a platter at the casual Waltherson and Charles Village locations, or chicken and waffles at the more upscale LVH By Taste This in Lauraville. Chef and co-owner Craig Curbean gives jumbo — they live up to the word — wings a quick buttermilk brine before dredging in flour flavored with Cajun spices and Old Bay, among other things. Then it goes straight into the fryer for a long sizzle at 20 minutes.

“It takes a while to get that golden crisp that we’re looking for,” Curbean said.

In addition to traditional sides like uber-cheesy macaroni, candied yams and collard greens that are slow-cooked for up to eight hours, he and partner Dante Davis decided to serve the fried chicken on a bed of yellow rice because most every meal Davis ate growing up in the South came with rice.

Curbean said, “We wanted to stick to our roots and give that feeling of eating with our grandparents.” 4915 Harford Road; 102 E. 25th St.; LVH By Taste This, 4528 Harford Road; tastethisbaltimore.com

Honorable mentions: the Nashville-style rub on BRD’s chicken, the golden waffle accompaniment at Connie’s Chicken & Waffles, the Barnyard Pimp breakfast sandwich at Home Maid, the tomato jam on the chicken sandwich at Cindy Lou’s Fish House, and the sweet-and-sour sauce at Charming Elephant.