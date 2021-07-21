Baltimore County’s Milton Inn re-opens as part of the Foreman Wolf restaurant group

The Milton Inn, the historic Baltimore County restaurant acquired by the Foreman Wolf restaurant group last year, officially opened July 21. It will be Foreman Wolf’s first restaurant in Baltimore County.
As The Baltimore Sun previously reported, the restaurant was shut down in 2020, under the 23-year-long ownership of chef Brian Boston due to financial challenges brought on by the pandemic. Now, restaurateurs Tony Foreman and chef Cindy Wolf, along with head chef Chris Scanga, have reopened the doors.
The Inn is a 281-year-old fieldstone building located on a 4-acre property. According to a statement previously given to The Baltimore Sun, Wolf, Foreman and Scanga were all eager to acquire and transform the historic property as it has been home to several fine dining experiences in its 70 year history.
The Milton Inn will mark Scanga’s debut as co-owner and Executive chef at the Foreman Wolf group and his new menu will showcase French-influenced cuisine. According to the release, menu items will feature ingredients from over two dozen Mid-Atlantic’s farms and purveyors. Expect dishes such as, “salmon salé, a beetroot and gin botanical cured salmon with cucumbers, capers, blood orange and dill creme fraiche, grilled venison rack chop, and roasted half guinea fowl with game bird reduction.” A wine cellar curated by Foreman will include a broad selection of French wines.
The Milton Inn is located at 14833 York Road in Sparks Maryland and is now open for dinner Tuesdays through Sundays beginning at 5 p.m. Lunch and weekend brunches will soon be available. Reservations can be made online or by phone