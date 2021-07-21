Baltimore County’s Milton Inn re-opens as part of the Foreman Wolf restaurant group

The Milton Inn will mark Scanga’s debut as co-owner and Executive chef at the Foreman Wolf group and his new menu will showcase French-influenced cuisine. According to the release, menu items will feature ingredients from over two dozen Mid-Atlantic’s farms and purveyors. Expect dishes such as, “salmon salé, a beetroot and gin botanical cured salmon with cucumbers, capers, blood orange and dill creme fraiche, grilled venison rack chop, and roasted half guinea fowl with game bird reduction.” A wine cellar curated by Foreman will include a broad selection of French wines.