Days after telling The Baltimore Sun that there would be “some leniency" in enforcement of the city’s new foam ban, health department officials are saying enforcement will begin immediately, with $200 citations being issued to violators.
The city’s ban on expanded polystyrene foam, known colloquially as styrofoam, went into effect Saturday. The ban applies to restaurants, cafeterias and anyone else who sells food in Baltimore.
On Monday, Jeff Amoros, the health department’s senior director of external affairs, said that inspectors who found business owners still using foam would be issuing citations immediately. D’Paul S. Nibber, the department’s director of legislative affairs, previously told The Sun there would be some leniency in the first few months of enforcement as restaurants work toward compliance.
Amoros said Nibber was mistaken.