Lemon sticks, a Flower Mart staple for at least a century, are still the Baltimore festival’s sweetest kick

Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller tried her first lemon stick at Flower Mart on Friday, May 5. Nathan Birch, dressed as the "lemon stick man," explained to Miller how to eat the classic spring treat. (Amanda Yeager)

Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller has a rebranding idea for Baltimore’s beloved lemon stick.

Miller was in Mount Vernon Friday morning for the kickoff of Flower Mart, the annual festival highlighting plants, local goods and the lemon stick, the event’s signature sweet and sour treat that heralds the start of spring for many Baltimoreans.

The lieutenant governor, who served as a state delegate from Montgomery County for eight years, said she had never tried a lemon stick. But after one taste, she was a fan: “I like anything sour, anything sweet, so this is my combination.”

Miller did think, however, that the classic treat could adopt a catchier name. “Can we rename this and call it a Charmsicle or a Charmstick?” she wondered. “Rebrand it — we’re in Charm City, right? Why not?”

Not that the lemon stick needs any extra help. It’s been a Flower Mart staple for at least a century, according to Lance Humphries, the executive director of the Mount Vernon Place Conservancy, the festival’s organizer since 2019.

Humphries said the conservancy has found documentation of lemon sticks at Flower Mart as far back as the 1920s. Baltimoreans have been enjoying the treat even longer: a newspaper photograph from 1913 shows children snacking on lemon sticks on a summer excursion across the Chesapeake Bay.

The simple sweet has stayed remarkably consistent throughout the years. Pictures of lemon sticks from the 1940s show that they look similar to the ones served today: a lemon cut in half or with the top third lopped off — depending on the fruit’s size and shape — with a peppermint stick placed in the center, and always served with a napkin to clean the sticky juice that’s bound to trickle down its recipient’s hands.

The peppermint needs to be soft and porous: candy canes won’t do, Humphries said, because the juice needs to travel up the candy like a straw. The conservancy encountered a bit of a lemon stick emergency in 2019 when the festival’s peppermint stick supplier stopped manufacturing the candy, leaving Humphries scrambling to find a replacement.

“We went on a national search to find them,” he said. The organization landed on peppermint from Bob’s Sweet Stripes, and festivalgoers were none the wiser. The snack is more popular than ever: In 2022, the conservancy served 4,000 lemon sticks over two days, selling out before the close of the festival on Saturday. This year, they’ve got 4,200 lemons on hand.

Though the lemon stick is simple, figuring out the best way to eat it is not. Hannah Graff, who attended her first Flower Mart this year, puzzled over the best technique at first before asking for pointers.

“I didn’t know how it worked, but I had a great time,” Graff said. “I thought that the sour of the lemon really complemented the sweetness of the peppermint. The peppermint melts into the lemon and it just gets better.”

After 15 years of volunteering at the lemon stick sales booth, Taylor Hubbard has his method down pat.

“What you do,” Hubbard said, “is you squeeze the lemon, and you work the acid into the sugar and you suck at the same time. You need to work it for a little bit and then it creates a fizzy sensation.”

Nathan Birch, another volunteer who walked around the festival dressed as a giant lemon stick, explained his snacking technique to the lieutenant governor on Friday. The key, he said, is patience.

“People think suddenly the juice is going to come up and it won’t,” Birch said. “You have to enjoy the peppermint stick for a while, until the citric acid breaks through the porousness of the actual peppermint stick.”

The treat’s enduring popularity helps to keep Flower Mart going. Proceeds from sales of the peppermint sticks, at $3 apiece, go toward funding future festivals, Humphries said.

“It’s a very simple pleasure, but it only comes out once a year,” said Hubbard, the lemon stick stand volunteer. “Like Baltimore, it’s a kind of unique combination of flavors. It gets sticky, it gets messy, but it’s delightful.”