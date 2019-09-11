Flavor Cupcakery moving out of Cockeysville, expanding Bel Air location

Flavor Cupcakery is closing the doors to its Cockeysville location.
“Yes, we are super sad to announce that it is time to hang up our aprons in our Cockeysville shop on Friday, 9/13,” the company announced on its website.
The Cockeysville branch opened in 2012 in the Scott’s Corner shopping center on York Road.
The Bel Air original will undergo an expansion this fall to offer dine-in seating, additional hours and a more extensive menu, according to the company’s website.
Owner Shelley Stannard appeared on — and won — a December 2011 episode of the Food Network show “Cupcake Wars," along with Jason Hisley, then lead pastry chef. Hisley now runs Cake in Lutherville-Timonium.
At the time, according to The Baltimore Sun archives, Stannard said that she hoped to use the $10,000 prize from the show to open a second location for the shop.
Stannard could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.