Five & Dime Ale House in Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood closes after six years

Five & Dime Ale House in Hampden has closed, the restaurant posted on social media. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Sunday was the last day of business for Five & Dime Ale House, a popular pub on Hampden’s Avenue, the restaurant posted on social media after closing time.

The former G.C. Murphy five-and-dime shop on 36th Street was re-imagined as a neighborhood tavern nearly seven years ago, opening in the fall of 2016. The two-level ale restaurant, which offered American fare among brick walls and a retro vibe, is owned by the 206 Restaurant Group.

On behalf of all of us at 206 Restaurant Group, THANK YOU!



We opened in Oct of ‘16 and have built almost 7 years of good memories. That said, today will be our last day of business. Thank you to all of the guests, friends, and family who have been so supportive over the years. — Five and Dime Ale House (@fiveanddimeale) March 20, 2023

The ale house also offered a host of beverages from fellow 206 properties Oliver Brewing Co. and Chesapeake Cider Co., which are based in the Claremont-Freedom neighborhood.

The Severna Park-headquartered restaurant group also owns the Pratt Street Ale House in downtown Baltimore, JB’s and Park Tavern in Severna Park, Donnelly’s Dockside in Arnold and the Ale House Columbia.