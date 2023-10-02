Five & Dine: 5 waterfront restaurants serving food that’s just as good as their views

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Charly's, which took over a former marine store at the 70-slip Baltimore Boating Center in Essex, has a menu that branches out beyond crushes and crab dip. (Amanda Yeager/Baltimore Sun)

Summer has drifted away, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to give up on waterfront dining.

The Baltimore area has plenty of year-round marina restaurants, and even many of the seasonal ones will be open for another month or so while the weather is mild. While some dockside restaurants have a reputation as overpriced tourist traps that focus on stunning views rather than the quality of their menus, others are pushing to overturn that stereotype with creative and well-executed fare.

Advertisement

Squeeze in a few more outdoor dining experiences — and take in some spectacular sunsets — this fall with our list of five standout restaurants by the water.

Sam & Maggie's Dockside Grill in Pasadena serves classics like crab cakes to dishes infused with Caribbean and Latin flavors. (Kevin Richardson )

Sam & Maggie’s Dockside Grill

It’s hard to impress a lifelong Marylander when it comes to crab cakes. But after just a few bites, my dining companion — one such lifelong resident — had just one word to describe the crab cake platter at Sam & Maggie’s: “divine.”

Advertisement

Chef Jake Kahan honors the basic tenets of a great crab cake when it comes to preparing the patties served at this hidden dockside gem in Pasadena: Thick lumps of fresh crab meat are bound together by minimal filler. But it’s the accompaniments that really make this dish shine. On an evening in late August, the crab cakes were served with a topping of sweet grilled corn and poblano pepper salsa, adding a vibrant and summery twist.

Everything we tried at Sam & Maggie’s was fresh, from the raw chunks of tuna tostada — topped with chipotle aioli for a little kick — to the pork sofritos tacos, garnished with sweet corn and pickled red onion. For dessert, there was an entire poached pear with mascarpone cream and candied almonds.

The family-run restaurant opened last year and makes use of the culinary skills of both Jake Kahan and his father, Marc Kahan. The elder Kahan purchased the waterfront property in 1994, transforming a 1930s-era boatyard into Fairview Marina, a 130-slip facility on the banks of the Patapsco River. The restaurant opened in what was once office space and can be a little tricky to find, but diners who make the trip are rewarded with a charming patio and views of the boats. There’s indoor dining, too, if the weather isn’t cooperating.

The Kahans adjust the menu to take advantage of seasonal produce: The crab cakes, for instance, are at other times accompanied by Yukon Gold potatoes and grilled asparagus. The restaurant recently rolled out its fall menu, with plates like smoked fish dip, duck confit and spicy Korean cauliflower topped with pickled daikon and gochujang honey.

1575 Fairview Beach Rd., Pasadena.

When Ryan Perlberg opened Charly’s last year, he was adamant that the waterfront restaurant would be a year-round destination with ample indoor seating. (Amanda Yeager/Baltimore Sun)

Charly’s Sue Creek

When Ryan Perlberg opened Charly’s last year, he was adamant that the waterfront restaurant would be a year-round destination.

The dining spot, which took over a former marine store at the 70-slip Baltimore Boating Center in Essex, has ample indoor seating and a menu that branches out beyond crushes and crab dip to include deep dish pizza, pasta and a cocktail list that incorporates tropical drinks as well as classics.

It may not be a seasonal Tiki bar, but Charly’s still has a certain relaxed, island vibe that pairs well with a warm evening. A plant-filled outdoor patio, illuminated by string lights and streaming reggae deep cuts, is a pleasant place to drink a coconut-pineapple “painkiller” cocktail with a view of the boats. On a cooler night, substitute an old fashioned and a seat by the outdoor fireplace.

Advertisement

Perlberg, a restaurateur whose other projects include the Fells Point cocktail bar Rye and gourmet hot dog spot Stuggy’s, recently launched Pat & Stuggs, a stall at the Ravens’ M&T Bank Stadium that sells brisket burgers with meat sourced from New Jersey-based butcher and wholesaler Pat LaFrieda. Diners can dig into a Pat LaFrieda brisket burger at Charly’s, too, and it’s one of the menu’s highlights. My bacon smash burger, two four-ounce patties topped with pickles, American cheese and strips of crispy bacon, was juicy with the right amount of smoke.

The Vinny’s Bookmaker salad, piled with cured meats, sweet hots and hard-boiled egg shredded so finely I initially mistook it for cheese, was a satisfying and faithful adaptation of a classic found at another restaurant: Sabatino’s in Little Italy. Perlberg calls it a “respectful ode” to the original.

2015 Turkey Point Rd., Essex.

Steamed crabs and a side of grilled corn are the perfect coda to a summer of dining by the water at McFaul's Oyster & Reel. (Amanda Yeager)

McFaul’s Oyster & Reel

On the other side of Sue Creek, less than a 10-minute drive away, is McFaul’s Oyster & Reel.

This waterfront restaurant, from the owners of McFaul’s Ironhorse Tavern in Parkville, replaced the New Sue Island Grill and Crabhouse late last year.

The new dining spot has quickly become a magnet for locals, who packed the boat bar and outdoor dining patio on a night in August. Service was prompt and friendly despite the crowds.

Advertisement

The menu at McFaul’s is expansive, with options ranging from pizza to cheesesteaks to braised beef short ribs. But — maybe it was the balmy weather or the charm of the waterfront — a crab feast felt like the right choice on my visit there.

Steamed crabs and a side of grilled corn were the perfect coda to a summer of dining by the water, and would be equally delicious in the fall, with peak crab season extending through November. A side of fried green tomatoes, topped with jumbo lump crab meat and roasted corn are brightened by a dollop of dill citrus aioli, offering a welcome complement to the crabs.

900 Baltimore Yacht Club Rd., Essex.

The New Seasoned Mariner is the successor to the Seasoned Mariner, a longstanding restaurant on the Dundalk waterfront. (Amanda Yeager/Baltimore Sun)

New Seasoned Mariner

When I arrived at the New Seasoned Mariner around 6:30 on a Wednesday evening in mid-August, the restaurant was nearly empty — a strange circumstance, I thought, for a spot with such a charming water view.

But I needn’t have worried. Business at the restaurant picked up as the evening wore on, drawing couples for date night, people stopping in for an after-work drink and Bear Creek boaters who docked just a few feet from the outdoor tables.

The New Seasoned Mariner, as its name suggests, is the successor to the Seasoned Mariner, a long-standing restaurant on the Dundalk waterfront. Under new ownership, the menu has expanded far beyond nachos, mussels and crab dip (though you can still order those, too).

Advertisement

I started out with the Mexican ceviche, a mix of raw shrimp, tomatoes and onions marinated in citrus juice and served in a jumbo cocktail glass. Plantain crisps on the side added a lightly sweet accompaniment to the tangy blend, which was pleasingly acidic, with a touch of heat from an Old Bay-adjacent seafood seasoning.

For the main course, there was jerk chicken with rice and a mango, red pepper and onion salsa on the side. The chicken was well seasoned — verging on spicy — and charred on the outside, though not as thick and juicy as I expected. A pineapple mimosa, meanwhile, tasted tropical without being too sweet.

601 Wise Ave., Dundalk.

Drift Bar, a floating dock with food and drinks, opened next to the former Bo Brooks Crab House this summer. (Amanda Yeager)

Drift Bar

Dish Baltimore Weekly Get the scoop on that new restaurant, learn about chef changes and discover your favorite new recipe. All your Baltimore food news is here. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Bookmark this floating bar for next summer.

Baltimore’s newest marina bar and restaurant, Drift Bar, opened in June on a dock outside the former Bo Brooks Crab House and Tiki Bar. The all-outdoor spot excels at frozen tropical drinks like coconut mojitos, banana daiquiris and “Driftaritas,” served in your choice of a 16-ounce glass, a novelty hurricane glass, a 20-ounce globe or a 40-ounce fish bowl.

Expect to pay a premium for the food and drink: cocktails start at $14, and plates range in price from $15 to $27. But the views from the floating dock are nice enough that you might be able to forget the tab for a spell.

Advertisement

Drift Bar closed for the season on Oct. 1. We hope to see some improvements to the food when the bar returns next year. The appetizer menu proved to be hit or miss during a July visit: Fried coconut shrimp was the perfect accompaniment to tropical drinks, while the bang bang chicken, served atop what looked like a bagged salad mix, was less appetizing.

In the meantime, keep an eye out for Bo Brooks’ replacement. Tāst, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, is slated to open in March amid a round of improvements to the Lighthouse Point Marina, which was acquired by Monument Marine Group last year for $9.5 million.

2780 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore.