5 and Dine: Carryout meals in Baltimore to feed two people for $25 or less

The past two years have made carryout meals feel like less of an occasional indulgence and more of a way of life. (Seriously, is there anyone who has the energy left at the end of the day to cook dinner anymore? Don’t answer that question, I don’t want to know who you are.) Whatever enthusiasm I might have at one point feigned over food preparation has long since given way to acceptance of the fact that I don’t like cooking, and in a pandemic, if Ina Garten can resolve to drink more large cosmos, I, too, can order takeout for dinner.