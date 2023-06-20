5 & Dine: Five restaurants with outdoor dining to get summer off to a delicious start

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The new courtyard dining area at Ammoora in Federal Hill for Five & Dine feature on outdoor dining. June 6, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Summer in Baltimore is a time for crab feasts, snowballs and orange crushes — and sitting by the water as much as humanly possible.

The region certainly has its share of waterfront spots to enjoy a meal or drink. But don’t overlook the patios, the courtyards, the decks and even the hidden alleyways, where grabbing an al fresco bite can be just as memorable of an experience.

In honor of the start of summer, we’ve pulled together some recommendations on where to go when the weather is fine. Read on for five newish additions to the area’s outdoor dining scene.

Ammoora

Ammoora floor manager Aiman Kasparov pours wine for Zani and William Tolentino who are dining out to celebrate their wedding anniversary. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

This Levantine restaurant hidden inside the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Federal Hill is home to lavish dining rooms featuring mosaic pearl tiles, indoor fountains and intimate dining nooks with wraparound velvet curtains. But Ammoora’s Damascene courtyard is where you want to be on a warm evening.

Step through the restaurant’s floor-to-ceiling windows — open when the weather’s nice — into an alley modeled after those in Syria, with ornate window sills and doors, hanging lanterns, lush plants and even a tinkling mosaic fountain. On a Tuesday night, the atmosphere was lively, with upbeat Middle Eastern music pulsing through the speakers and tables filled with friends catching up and couples out for a date night.

The courtyard shares a menu with the main restaurant, and you can easily fill up on substantial entrees like pistachio-crusted lamb chops, short rib freekeh and date-glazed roasted eggplant. A better strategy, however, might just be to order a table full of small plates and sample as much as you possibly can.

The za’atar honey burrata is a good place to begin. Delicately sweet citrus honey blends well with rich, creamy cheese and herby za’atar, a seasoning with ground sumac and sesame seeds. Ammoora’s burrata isn’t served with bread, which came as a bit of a surprise — but in the end, it didn’t need any accompaniment.

The Mfasakh Batanjen, a flatbread with chargrilled eggplant, tahini, pomegranate molasses and a lemon vinaigrette, was a light and refreshing surprise, cutting earthy eggplant with acidity from the lemon. Salmon Mojarmashé is Chef Dima Al-Chaar’s spin on tartar, with sashimi-like strips of raw salmon mixed with burghul and sour labneh. The dish comes with toasted cumin breadsticks for dipping. Complement the meal with one of Ammoora’s inventive cocktails, like the “We Got the Beet,” a crimson blend of beet tequila, ginger, lime and sumac.

Don’t skip out on dessert, either: the laymouniyé, a lemon curd topped with orange blossom-infused berries and a sandy almond crumble, is a sweet serving of nostalgia from Al-Chaar, who modeled the dessert after a beloved Syrian frozen treat.

751 Key Hwy., Baltimore. ammoora.com

Hampden Yards

Open Wednesday through Sunday, weather permitting, Hampden Yards is the kind of spot that’s great for an after-work happy hour or a laid-back weeknight dinner. (Amanda Yeager)

For a much more casual experience, head to Hampden Yards, the North Baltimore neighborhood’s new outdoor biergarten. Open Wednesday through Sunday, weather permitting, it’s the kind of spot that’s perfect for an after-work happy hour or a laid-back weeknight dinner.

Cold drinks are plentiful, with 12 local beers on tap and a craft cocktail list that’s heavy on fruity concoctions. The electric blue Hampden Ice Tea — a heady mix of vodka, gin, rum, tequila, blue curaçao, raspberry, lemon and Sprite — was a hit for patrons on a recent weeknight. For something a little more classic, there’s also a section of the menu dedicated to mules (try a Moscow mule or one of seven variations) and crushes. The Medfield crush is a nod to the neighborhood, featuring Shot Tower Gin from Baltimore Spirits Co., headquartered a mile away at the Union Collective complex.

Hampden Yards is the brainchild of Tim Conder, whose event production company, Conder Inc., is a partner in Baltimore’s Moonrise Festival. Entertainment is a focus here: In addition to picnic tables and string lights, there are also foosball tables, board games and a giant Connect 4 board on the biergarten’s second-story deck.

Don’t forget to fill your stomach to counter those cold drinks. Though not as extensive as the beer and cocktail list, Hampden Yards has a solid menu of sausages and hamburgers, ranging from the classic Mac Daddy — the biergarten’s take on the Big Mac — to the creative Cherry Brie Burger or the Bleu Jam burger, topped with Gorgonzola and tomato-bacon jam.

3601 Hickory Ave., Baltimore. thehampdenyards.com

Key Neapolitan by Verde and Crushed Velvet

Key Neapolitan by Verde is a new roadside pop-up from the owners of Verde in Canton. (Amanda Yeager)

Key Neapolitan by Verde is a roadside restaurant in all the best ways: It’s got well-executed comfort food, as well as a laid-back vibe with picnic tables, fresh flowers and bright yellow umbrellas. It’s also got a killer view of the Domino Sugars sign.

The new outdoor-only restaurant from the owners of Canton pizzeria Verde opened this spring on the site of a former gas station on Key Highway. The pop-up serves an abbreviated menu of Verde’s popular Neapolitan pizzas prepared in a portable wood-fired oven that sits on the back of a vintage pickup.

The pizzas, divided into four slices each, straddle the line between a personal pizza and one to share. The Truffle Pig pie is a hearty option, topped with bacon and smoked mozzarella that plays well with mushrooms and the lightly ashy and airy Neapolitan crust. Caramelized onions add some sweetness to cut through the ample bacon grease.

After dinner, don’t miss Crushed Velvet, another pop-up on the lot that specializes in shaved ice. Just don’t expect a snowball: this dessert is closer to Hawaiian ice than the Baltimore classic. Owner Kate Shotwell serves up a heaping scoop of ice topped with your choice of more than a dozen flavored syrups, including a few that she made herself. Shotwell’s homemade mint and raspberry syrups mix well for a bright and summery treat.

The treat is served with both a spoon and a straw to suck up melted leftovers, one clever solution to the race against time when frozen desserts combine with hot weather.

1302 Key Hwy., Baltimore.

Garten

Garten, which opened last year in Severna Park, takes its design cues from German biergartens. (Amanda Yeager)

For years, Cafe Bretton brought a French flair to a mostly residential stretch of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard. When the restaurant closed, Michelle and Jeremy Hoffman took over the building and transformed it into another flavor of European-inspired escape.

The couple, who also own the farm-to-table restaurant Preserve in Annapolis, opened Garten last year. Rather than French bistros, the dining spot takes design cues from today’s German biergartens.

It’s quickly become a go-to for Severna Park foodies who want to dine al fresco. Garten is open for lunch and dinner, with a menu that highlights some German staples, like schnitzel sandwiches, currywurst and doner kebabs (brought to Europe by the country’s Turkish immigrants). If it’s particularly hot, the lighter fare — salads, pickles and cheese boards, among other options — might be more appealing.

The hake sandwich, served on a buttered and toasted Brioche bun, is the flaky, gourmet sibling of a Filet O’Fish. It’s served with a cool potato salad, full of vinegary tang, that my dining companion raved about even after the meal was through.

To avoid the crowds, consider stopping in for a snack from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., when the restaurant is transitioning from lunch to dinner service. A limited menu still offers cocktails, including a refreshing kiwi mint frosé, as well as a few snacks: choose from housemade pickles, soft pretzels, currywurst and a spinach and sauerkraut dip.

849 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Severna Park. garten-eats.com

Peerce’s

The patio at Peerce's is particularly enchanting at dusk, when trees wrapped in string lights and backlit fountains start to glow. (Amanda Yeager)

Peerce’s isn’t exactly a new restaurant. The dining spot is the successor to the historic Peerce’s Plantation, a Baltimore County institution since the 1930s.

But when brothers Keir and Binda Singh took over ownership of the restaurant three years ago, they started a new chapter that’s distinctly their own. The Singhs dropped the dated “Plantation” from the Peerce’s name, renovated the interior with murals showcasing Indian history — and transformed the outdoor patio into one of the county’s most coveted outdoor dining destinations.

Lauded for its spaciousness — a plus for the COVID-conscious during the height of the pandemic – the patio at Peerce’s feels like an oasis at the intersection of Dulaney Valley Road and Loch Raven Drive. It’s particularly enchanting at dusk, when trees wrapped in string lights and backlit fountains start to glow.

It would be easy to skate by on the charm of the place, but the food at Peerce’s doesn’t take a back seat to the ambience. The Singhs updated the menu to feature Indian cuisine, including some dishes that are served at their acclaimed Maple Lawn restaurant, Ananda. Try the samosa chaat, a Delhi street food staple with chickpeas, tomatoes, minted yogurt and tamarind, or the Tuna Toroji, slices of tuna sashimi doused in an avocado, lime and chili sauce that recalls the fresh taste of ceviche.

Then there’s the Gobinda, a cauliflower dish basted with sweet-and-sour tamarind, lime and chili sauce that my dining companion said was the best cauliflower he had ever tasted.

High praise from a meat eater: “If I could eat this everyday,” he said, “I would be a vegetarian.”

12460 Dulaney Valley Road, Phoenix. peerces.com