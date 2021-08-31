High crab prices got you down? Gertrude’s Chef John Shields adds tofu to stretch crab cakes to perfection

Given the sky-high price of crabmeat this summer I have been trying to figure out how to stretch the precious crustacean protein. The Crabfulicious cake is the delectable result. Firm tofu has an extremely similar texture and mouth-feel to crabmeat. It also takes on the flavor profile of whatever is paired with it. I used my grandmother, Gertie’s, recipe as the crab cake batter and mixed half Maryland crabmeat and half organic tofu. Check it out and watch your guests enjoy an outstanding crab cake at a fraction of the cost.