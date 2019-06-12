Father's Day dining specials in the Baltimore area

The key to Dad’s heart is through his stomach. So take him out to dinner or brunch this Father’s Day weekend.

Area restaurants are gearing up their grills in preparation, with menus heavy on steak, steak and more steak. Most require reservations.

Chez Hugo is serving up softshell crabs and gruyere burgers during brunch on Father’s Day. For a real indulgence, pre-order your 32-ounce Côté de Boeuf served with pomme frites and bearnaise sauce ($75). Finish it off with the ultimate banana split ($12). 206 E. Redwood St., Downtown. 443-438-3002. chezhugobistro.com

Cinghiale is offering a full a la carte dinner menu and specials like a $42 T-bone steak, as well as half-off all Barolo wines for dads. 822 Lancaster St., Harbor East. 410-547-8282. Cgeno.com

Citron is serving brunch and dinner on Quarry Lake with ribeye steaks, soft shell crabs and pineapple upside-down cake for dessert. 2605 Quarry Lake Drive, 410-363-0900. citronbaltimore.com

Germano’s Piattini is hosting brunch with live music from father/daughter duo Jon and Laura Banner. Choose from the a la carte menu or a $35 three-course pre-fixe. 300 S. High St., Little Italy. 410-752-4515. Germanospiattini.com

Guinness Open Gate Brewery will set up grills and picnic tables for a ticketed steak and beer event on both Saturday and Sunday. Dining options include steak (of course) and desserts washed down with Guinness Blonde and Extra Stout (double, of course). 5001 Washington Blvd., Halethorpe. 443-575-6893. guinnessbrewerybaltimore.com

Gunther & Co. is serving up a Father’s Day menu with options like wild boar carpaccio, lobster rolls and buttermilk fried chicken. Oh, and steak. 3650 Toone St., Brewers Hill. 443-869-6874. eatatgunther.com

Johnny’s in Roland Park will serve buffet brunch and dinner with specials like key lime pie and smoked salmon. 4800 Roland Ave., Roland Park. 410-773-0777. johnnysdownstairs.com

Live! Casino & Hotel will serve an all-you-can-eat brunch and beer tastings with live blues by the Kelly Bell Band. $65 in advance or $75 the day of. 7002 Arundel Mills Circle, #7777, Hanover. 443-445-2970. livecasinohotel.com

The Mount Washington Tavern is serving a buffet with offerings like baby back ribs, pulled pork and caprese salad. Cost is $29 for adults and $16 for kids under 12. Dads get a free mini of Maker’s Mark BBQ sauce. 5700 Newbury St., Mount Washington. 410-367-6903. Mtwashingtontavern.com

Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun Citron will serve brunch and dinner for Father's Day. Citron will serve brunch and dinner for Father's Day. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

Morton’s The Steakhouse will serve a three-course pre-fixe dinner for $59 per person. You’d better believe that steak is on the menu. 300 S. Charles St., Inner Harbor. 410-547-8255. mortons.com

The Oceanaire Seafood Room is offering a surf and turf special for $75, which gets a 10 oz. steak paired with seafood options like whole steamed lobster, jumbo shrimp scampi or crab cakes. $1 oysters will be sold at the bar all day. 801 Aliceanna St., Harbor East. 443-872-0000. theoceanaire.com

Petit Louis Bistro in Roland Park is serving brunch and dinner on Father’s Day with a special option for dads: a 16 oz. porterhouse steak. 4800 Roland Ave. 410-366-9393. petitlouis.com

For the dad who loves his Hawaiian shirt, Roy’s Restaurant is serving a three-course brunch ($39) with items like Kalua Pork Benedict and Misoyaki Butterfish, as well as dinner on Father’s Day. 720 B Aliceanna St., Harbor East. 410-659-0099. roysrestaurant.com

The Spirit of Baltimore is hosting a dad-themed cruise with a prime rib carving station, father-child dance, putting green and opportunities for family photos on the water. Ship docked by 561 Light St., Inner Harbor. 410-347-5552. spiritcruises.com

Topside, on the top floor of the Hotel Revival, is offering a half-priced bottle of wine with the purchase of (what else?) a Tomahawk steak. 612 Cathedral St., Mount Vernon. 410-727-0065. jdvhotels.com/hotels/maryland/baltimore/hotel-revival-baltimore/dining/topside

