5 things to eat at the Baltimore Farmers’ Market this season

Mia London, left, and Lex Johnson sample food from Black Baltimore Vegan at the Baltimore Farmers’ Market. The owner, Shahasia Harris, is working behind them at her stall. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore’s ability to support a large number of farmers markets and food halls is what drives its vibrant food scene forward. All of these incubator spaces allow a culinary entrepreneur to get their start with just a truck, food stall or even a card table loaded with homemade cottage goods.

This germination of new food concepts is epitomized at The Baltimore Farmers’ Market, adding life and color and music to an otherwise desolate area under the Jones Falls Expressway. The smells of flowers, coffee, fresh herbs and barbecue drift toward visitors as the thundering of cars overhead sounds every few seconds.

Advertisement

Located at 400 E. Saratoga St., the market relaunched this month, running Sundays from 7 a.m. to noon until December. Here, just as present are the chefs, cooks and bakers presenting prepared foods. As market season blooms, here are five of our favorite prepared food vendors for snacking downtown.

Black Baltimore Vegan

Vegan gumbo from Black Baltimore Vegan at the Baltimore Farmers Market (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Daring to revamp a Maryland classic like crab soup as a vegan dish takes a fair amount of moxie. But Black Baltimore Vegan owns the challenge and presents lion’s mane mushrooms as its crab substitute, not a bad stand-in with its flaky, spongy texture. Likewise, the gumbo uses the lion’s mane, plus enoki and trumpet mushrooms, in its rich, umami broth. Tofu sausage, carrots, okra and onion add to the soup’s depth and make it hearty even without meat. In addition to the soups, chef Asia Harris offers up vegan wings in barbecue, lemon pepper, buffalo, and chicken and waffle flavors.

Advertisement

Dangerously Delicious Pies

Baltimore Bomb pie from Dangerously Delicious Pies at the Baltimore Farmers Market (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Of Dangerously Delicious Pies’ dozens of pie varieties — lemon chess, salted caramel, cookies and cream pancake, to name a few — one of them speaks to Baltimore’s culinary heart and earned its place as the pie shop’s bestseller. The Baltimore Bomb is brimming with melted Berger cookies, a chocolate-topped local icon of a confection. Vanilla filling gets swirled in atop a firm, well-made crust. The dessert comes out soft and gooey, like a pie created with cookies after they’ve been dunked in milk. Dangerously Delicious also sells savory iterations, such as spicy chicken cilantro, steak chili, ratatouille and classic chicken pot pie.

Doppio Pasticceria

Breakfast scacciata, a stuffed pizza, from Doppia Pasticceria at the Baltimore Farmers Market (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

If you only had five minutes to stop at a single booth at the Baltimore Farmers’ Market, the variety at this Sicilian street food and bakery stall might make it the one. Doppio Pasticceria serves savory, sweet and breakfast treats like biscotti, blueberry raspberry olive oil cake, sfincione and cannoli fried right in front of you. The formaggi arancini have a fluid center that spills cheese out from the crispy rice shell like chocolate from a molten lava cake. Marinara underneath is bright and tangy with just enough to complement the risotto ball without making it a sloppy mess.

But the breakfast scacciata really shows off what the whole-grain bakery can do. Billed as a sort of stuffed pizza, the bread part is an accomplishment in itself, the gaping holes speaking to a nice rise and with grains sprinkled overtop. Stuffed inside are egg, broccoli, potato, olive, onion, mozzarella and ricotta, enough to keep you full through a morning of shopping. To get the Sicilian effect at home, Doppio Pasticceria also retails freshly milled flours from local wheat — red wheat, spelt, rye, pastry and three-grain — and boxes of cookies.

Thai Heaven

Mango sticky rice from Thai Heaven at the Baltimore Farmers Market (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Ordering the chive dumplings from Thai Heaven, I had to clarify, “Just chives? Not pork and chives?” But no, these bites are an ode to the herb that normally plays second fiddle to meat. Instead of dough, their gumminess is held together only with a rice wrapper and a good sear, sort of like a chive fritter, boxed up with purple cabbage, a bed of herbs and soy sauce.

As spring heats up, the mango sticky rice is a beautifully simple dessert to counteract the feeling you get after eating fried food in 80-degree weather. Soft, ripe mango slices hug a pile of rice with warm coconut milk poured over. The pure sweetness of it seems made to pair with the Thai iced coffee, a particularly bitter version that does not give the usual sense of drinking a can of sweetened condensed milk.

The Urban Oyster

Volcano, teriyaki and Cheese Louise charcoal-grilled oysters from The Urban Oyster at the Baltimore Farmers Market (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore is replete with oyster dining options, but none of them seem quite like chef Jasmine Norton’s The Urban Oyster. For one, you can get them char-grilled, the charcoal smell wafting out to the other stalls. But Norton’s oysters are much funkier than a grilled oyster Rockefeller, for example. These come in punchy favors that feel almost like composed dishes.

Most popular is the Cheese Louise, drowning the oyster in mozzarella, parmesan and lemon garlic butter. The teriyaki goes bold with a slathering of sauce, pineapple, scallions and wonton noodle bits that push back against an oyster’s natural sliminess. Eat the Volcano last; the chile garlic butter sizzles on the tongue and stays with you. These flavor combinations do arguably overshadow the oyster a bit, but they give shellfish aficionados something that feels new, not an easy feat on the Chesapeake Bay.