Visitors can see the hops, which head brewer Grant Pfeiffer incorporates into every beer they make (even if they’re not the only hops), growing in the distance from the large barn that houses the taproom. They contribute to what has become the farm’s largest revenue stream, although the Galbreaths still have school groups come to learn about farming. The family sells soybeans, pumpkins and corn as well. “At this point, the brewery is definitely the future,” the younger Galbreath said. “It pays our health insurance, and it’s my full time job now."