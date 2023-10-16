Italian eatery Facci will open its third location in Downtown Baltimore’s 414 Light skyscraper

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Facci, an Italian restaurant with locations in Turf Valley and Maple Lawn, will open a third dining room in Downtown Baltimore. (Gino Palma)

Facci Ristorante, an Italian restaurant with locations in Turf Valley and Maple Lawn, will open a third dining room in Downtown Baltimore.

The eatery’s owner signed a lease last week for space on the ground floor of 414 Light, Baltimore’s tallest building. The 44-story skyscraper, positioned across from the Inner Harbor, houses luxury apartment units and street-level retail, including a Japanese restaurant, Ramen Utsuke.

Advertisement

Facci will take over a space left behind by Liora and Double Zero, a pair of vegan restaurants from celebrity chef Matthew Kenney that closed earlier this year. The Italian restaurant’s owner, Gino Palma, is aiming to open by Feb. 1.

Palma said owning a restaurant in Baltimore has been a long-held dream.

Advertisement

“I’ve wanted to be in Baltimore for a long time,” he said Oct. 12, shortly after signing the lease at 414 Light. “I love the city, I’ve always said it’s beautiful. I want to be in the city for the longest time.”

This will be Palma’s first Baltimore restaurant, but far from his first dining venture. The native of Monte di Procida, a coastal Italian town near Naples, came to the U.S. at 19 years old and worked in a string of local restaurants before opening one of his own, Pasta Nostra, in Laurel in 2004. He’s been a partner in other well-known local dining spots, including Severna Park’s Cafe Mezzanotte, Anthony’s NY Pizza and Pasta House in Clarksville and Ricci, a newly opened Italian restaurant in Frederick.

Palma opened a Pasta Blitz restaurant in Maple Lawn in 2007, before rebranding as Facci Ristorante in 2010. In Italian, “facci” roughly translates as “make us” — as in “make us a pizza”— but it’s also Palma’s pet name for his wife, Pilar.

Dish Baltimore Weekly Get the scoop on that new restaurant, learn about chef changes and discover your favorite new recipe. All your Baltimore food news is here. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The eatery serves a robust menu of Italian classics, including housemade pastas, grilled flatbreads and wood-fired pizzas. A second location opened in Turf Valley in 2013. A Sun review that year praised Facci’s “high-quality Italian food,” “professional service” and “sophisticated but comfortable atmosphere.”

In Baltimore, the menu will remain largely the same, with the addition of a few vegan options. Palma, who oversees the design at all of his restaurants, said he plans to add booths, a lounge and a bar in the center of the space. Guests will be able to watch their pasta being made at a station visible from the dining room.

Though he opened the Maple Lawn and Turf Valley restaurants by himself, Palma will have two partners at the eatery in Baltimore. He met one, Baltimore resident Nate Vitek, after Vitek sold him a new BMW. The other partner, Isai Cedillo, is Facci’s longtime executive chef.

“There’s only so much I can do by myself,” he said.

The trio hope to lure 414 Light residents and nearby office workers with happy hour deals, live music, “super food and super service,” Palma said. They also hope fans of their county restaurants will take a trip to the city to try the newest Facci.

Advertisement

Palma said the restaurant’s proximity to the harbor takes him back to his Italian childhood, where he also had waterfront views.

“Maybe that’s why I always wanted to be here,” he said. “I have this feeling that it’s going to be the best Facci I ever did.”