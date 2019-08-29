Ekiben opening second location in Hampden, formerly home to Tiger Style

Ekiben is having a baby.
The beloved Fells Point spot known for its chicken sandwiches is opening a second branch in Hampden, according to records from the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation.
The new restaurant will be located at 911 W. 36th St., a space previously occupied by Tiger Style, a small East Asian-inspired restaurant from the team behind The Food Market. Tiger Style closed its doors this summer after less than a year in operation.
Business owner Steve Chu began Ekiben as a food cart at the Fells Point Farmers’ Market along with two classmates from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. The restaurant opened its first brick-and-mortar shop on Eastern Avenue in 2016. It was recently named “best budget restaurant” in the state by the websites Buzzfeed and Yelp.
Chu could not be reached for comment Thursday. Employees at the restaurant in Fells Point declined to speak on the record last week.