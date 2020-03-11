Ekiben founder finally makes ‘Papa Chu’ proud

At age 13, Steve got his hands on a copy of “Kitchen Confidential," Anthony Bourdain’s gritty memoir of a chef’s life. "It was very romanticized. I thought this is great, I can totally do this with my life, maybe except for all the drugs and alcohol,” Steve said. When he brought it up to his dad, Papa Chu was enthusiastic — maybe too enthusiastic. He told Steve to drop out of school to follow his dreams.