Mount Vernon residents, fearing ‘food desert’ after Eddie’s closes, aim to replace grocery quickly

Jack Danna is an Eddie’s of Mount Vernon regular. The president of the Mount Vernon-Belvedere Association stops by the Baltimore grocery store three to four times a week to pick up dinner ingredients and favorite products, like juicy beefsteak tomatoes and Mrs. T’s pierogies.

But the days are numbered for Eddie’s, which announced over the weekend that it will shut down at the end of June after more than three decades in Mount Vernon.

The impending closure is a loss for the neighborhood — not only of a beloved and long-standing business, but of a source for fresh food and grocery staples. There’s been a grocer in that building for more than 80 years, according to Danna, and it’s also the last market standing in the Mount Vernon-Belvedere neighborhood. The next closest grocery stores are a Streets Market & Cafe, a mile away in downtown, and a Save-A-Lot, also a mile away, in Bolton Hill.

The MVBA president said the community was “devastated” to hear Eddie’s will close. In Mount Vernon, more than half of residents, including Danna, don’t own a car, which means they will now have to find transportation to stores further afield. He worries, too, for elderly neighbors for whom public transportation is more difficult and ride-share services like Uber too costly.

“Come July 1, we’re effectively going to be a food desert,” he said. “It is an immediate loss, but we’re going to figure it out.”

Dennis Zorn, the owner of Eddie’s of Mount Vernon, said he’s heartbroken about leaving the neighborhood. Zorn has spent 55 years in the grocery industry, working at various Eddie’s locations throughout the city — Dundalk Avenue, Erdman Avenue and Light Street, which have all since closed — before purchasing the Eager Street grocery store in 2000.

“We love Mount Vernon,” he said. “It’s a wonderful, outstanding neighborhood.”

Like so many businesses, however, the grocery store has faced the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic and its swirl of aftereffects. Before the pandemic, the store benefited from a steady stream of sales to nearby office workers. “Now, the parking lots are 60% empty,” Zorn said.

Eddie’s has also faced staffing issues, rising food costs and theft (Zorn said employees have twice had knives pulled on them while trying to stop a shoplifting in progress). Last summer, he briefly entertained the idea of shutting down after a health inspection resulted in the loss of thousands of dollars worth of dairy products on a hot day. And for the past six months, Zorn and his wife have been personally funding the payroll.

“We’re out of money,” he said. “The pandemic impacted us in a way that I never anticipated. We’re sad to be leaving, we wish it was different, but we’re exhausted financially and exhausted from all the stress.”

Zorn said the store will remain open through the end of June, as long as there is still inventory to be sold. What comes after? Danna said he’s rallying local officials to try to lure a new grocer to the neighborhood.

Before the pandemic, there were plans for a 10-story apartment building at the site of the grocery store. Eddie’s was slated to move into renovated space inside the Belvedere condominium tower, a block away.

As part of that project, the grocer received funds through the state’s Project Restore program to help with the cost of moving to the Belvedere. Danna said his new goal is to ensure any money earmarked for the Eddie’s relocation can instead be used for another grocery operator.

“If Mount Vernon is going to continue to grow and thrive, the grocery store is more than an anchor — it’s an essential component to community development,” he said. “It will be an all hands on deck operation to figure this out.”

Local developer Dennis Richter, who owns both the Eddie’s building on Eager Street and the retail space inside the Belvedere, said the apartment redevelopment project is on hold for now in the wake of the pandemic. But he’s looking to fill the recently renovated, 5,000-square-foot space in the Belvedere with another market tenant.

The right grocery tenant would be one that’s “more independent,” Richter said, “somebody who’s willing to work in spaces that are a little more quirky.”

“Folks still need something they can walk to,” he said.