Baltimore celebrity baker Duff Goldman has a sweet surprise for grand opening of Great Wolf Lodge in Maryland

Duff Goldman and his team at Charm City Cakes are collaborating with Great Wolf Lodge on a line of specialty cupcakes exclusive to the resort. The cupcakes will be sold at the resort this summer, with 100% of the proceeds going to Believe In Tomorrow Children’s House at Johns Hopkins. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore’s “Ace of Cakes” has plans to make the grand opening of Great Wolf Lodge this summer a little sweeter.

Duff Goldman, the celebrity baker and owner of Charm City Cakes in Remington, is teaming up with the indoor water park and resort for a special batch of cupcakes celebrating Great Wolf Lodge’s new location in Perryville. The Cecil County park is slated to open on June 29.

Advertisement

Goldman was at the cake shop Tuesday morning to unveil the cupcakes, which feature characters from Great Wolf Lodge’s recently released animated movie, “The Great Wolf Pack.” The baker, who starred in the Food Network reality shows “Ace of Cakes” and “Buddy vs. Duff,” said he’s particularly excited to bring his 2-year-old daughter, Josephine, to the resort when it opens.

“It’s so much fun when you’re a dad, and you get to re-experience things through your kid’s eyes,” he said. “She loves the water. I can’t wait to bring her here and push her down the slide.”

Advertisement

Duff Goldman and his team at Charm City Cakes are collaborating with Great Wolf Lodge, which opens this summer in Perryville, on a line of cupcakes that will be sold at the resort with 100% of the proceeds going to Believe In Tomorrow Children’s House at Johns Hopkins. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Perryville’s Great Wolf Lodge will be the 20th location for the family-focused resort and also its largest, with 700 guest suites, a 126,000-square-foot water park and other attractions including a bowling alley and an arcade.

Dish Baltimore Weekly Get the scoop on that new restaurant, learn about chef changes and discover your favorite new recipe. All your Baltimore food news is here. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Nadine Miracle, the park’s general manager, said she expects the resort will draw visitors from around the Mid-Atlantic, with New Jersey, Delaware and New York all within a 3-mile radius.

“We’re usually a drive-to destination, a staycation for families,” she said. “We try to be close and convenient.”

The park will have several dining options, from more casual options like a pizzeria, a buffet and an on-site Dunkin’ coffee shop to the Barnwood, a sit-down spot with an “elevated menu and focus on local cuisine,” Miracle said. (No confirmation yet on whether the restaurant will serve crab cakes, though she did say it’s likely to offer some local seafood.)

Goldman’s cupcakes, which come in flavors like vanilla confetti and chocolate with brown buttercream frosting, will be on sale at the Wood’s End Creamery for $6 apiece. All proceeds from the cupcakes will go to the Believe in Tomorrow Children’s House at Johns Hopkins, an organization that provides free lodging and meals to families of children who are being treated at the hospital.

The sweets will be on sale for the park’s grand opening day and will be available through Labor Day weekend, or until supplies run out, a Great Wolf Lodge spokesperson said. The Perryville resort is hiring for more than 700 positions in the lead-up to the grand opening, and plans to host hiring events starting in May.

Goldman said he was eager to get involved when Great Wolf Lodge officials reached out to him about a partnership marking the opening. Though he is often on the West Coast, where his family lives, his Maryland pride runs deep. At the cake studio, which opened in 2002, Goldman pointed out a state flag that he said was the shop’s first piece of décor.

“Whenever anything happens in Maryland, we get really excited,” he said.