Pop-up floating dock bar coming to Canton’s Lighthouse Point Marina

The new owner of Canton’s Lighthouse Point Marina has plans to bring a floating bar to the waterfront.

Drift Bar will serve small plates and cocktails from a dock outside the former Bo Brooks Crab House and Tiki Bar, which closed last year. The bar will act as a temporary, seasonal pop-up while marina owner Monument Marine Group works to bring a new restaurant to the Bo Brooks building.

Advertisement

“The marina owners are very interested in having an excellent amenity, not only for the boaters but for the public,” Joe Woolman, an attorney representing Monument Marine, said Thursday at a meeting of Baltimore’s liquor board, which voted to approve a license extension covering the pop-up.

The Baltimore-based marina investor bought Lighthouse Point from developer Scott Plank’s War Horse Cities in 2022 for $9.5 million. The 460-slip marina is in the midst of a $40 million renovation project that will include new docks, pilings, infrastructure and amenities.

Advertisement

Among the planned upgrades is a new restaurant for the Bo Brooks space. Woolman did not offer more details on the upcoming dining concept, but said Monument Marine hopes to open the eatery in early 2024. State lawmakers created a new Class B liquor license for the restaurant this General Assembly session.

In the meantime, Drift Bar will serve options like grilled Spanish octopus, braised short rib lollipops, oysters and shrimp, according to a menu submitted to the liquor board. The cocktail list will feature summery drinks like margaritas, daiquiris, aperol spritzes and the “Drift Apart,” the bar’s signature rum punch served in a fish mug.

The pop-up bar will share a liquor license with Raw & Refined, a poolside bar and restaurant also located at Lighthouse Point.

Though Bo Brooks previously operated a floating bar, Drift Bar’s dock will be “totally refurbished and upgraded,” Woolman told commissioners. He declined to offer more details about the bar after the hearing, saying Monument Marine wants to share its plans with community members first.