Remington’s favorite on-again-off-again relationship looks like it will soon be back on again, this time with owners of two of the Baltimore dining scene’s biggest names attached.
Elan Kotz, owner of Orto, is listed as resident agent on online business records for The Dizz Management LLC, owning and operating a bar at 300 W. 30th St. Reached by phone, Kotz said he is working with the bar’s seller to finalize the deal but declined to comment further. David Alima, owner of the Charmery, is also a licensee for the restaurant.
The bar closed in September, according to a post on its Facebook page attributed to co-owner Thomas L. Basta Jr.
Located at 300 W. 30th St. location, the corner bar’s first liquor license was issued in 1934, according to a history on The Dizz’s website. It was known as Mitchells until 1972, when it bore a succession of names: Stu’s Lounge, Tony’s Place, Igor’s and Buckley’s, then becoming Dizzy Issie’s in 1997. It was re-christened The Dizz in 2008.
The Bastas had announced they would be selling the bar last year, but later changed their minds after hearing response from the community.
“People were crying," Lynn Szybist, executive assistant to the Bastas, told the Baltimore Sun in April 2019. "These people were like family.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Chris Kaltenbach contributed to this article.