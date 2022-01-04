Bits & Bites: Out with the crab cakes, in with vegetables? What Baltimore’s dining scene could look like in 2022

Last year witnessed food and supply shortages of the likes I’ve never seen — chicken wings, cream cheese, rubber gloves and of course, crab. The prices for Maryland’s favorite crustacean were so high, many restaurants took crab cakes off menus. This year, with global supply chains still jangled, I expect to see that trend continue. Some seafood restaurants, like Hampden’s True Chesapeake Oyster Co., may steer guests toward farm-raised oysters or invasive snakehead. “Since we are unsure of the sustainability of crab meat, our goal has been to concentrate on continuing to cook with invasive species and show our guests how delicious they can be,” chef and partner Zack Mills wrote in an email.