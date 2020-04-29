Chef David Thomas leaves Baltimore’s modern soul food staple Ida B’s Table

A star of Baltimore’s food scene has left the restaurant where he made his mark.
Baltimore chef David Thomas announced his departure from Ida B’s Table, the modern soul food restaurant he opened downtown in 2017.
“Like all stories, chapters end,” Thomas wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday where he made the news public.
Thomas’ wife Tonya, the restaurant’s general manager, said they had left the eatery in March. The decision to leave was not related to the pandemic, but they had delayed announcing it amid a chaotic March. They recently experienced a death in the family, and spent two weeks in quarantine after a trip to Africa.
Thomas was vague about his future plans, writing only: “It’s time for the next venture (or ventures).” He previously owned Herb & Soul restaurant in Parkville, which closed in 2015.
Since opening Ida B’s Table, Thomas has won admiration for his modern soul-food menu and events like his regular Diaspora Dinners, centered around the African continent and culture. He was a regular guest on the Food Network, including the competition show “Chopped” where earned the title “Chopped Grand Champion.”
The downtown restaurant, a partnership with The Real News Network, is named after Ida B. Wells, a 19th-century African-American journalist and civil rights activist.
Ida B’s Table remains open for carryout service during the pandemic.