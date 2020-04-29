Chef David Thomas leaves Baltimore’s modern soul food staple Ida B’s Table

View this post on Instagram

ANNOUNCEMENT: In 2017 I began a new chapter in my life with @idabstable. Recently, that chapter has come to an end. There has been a lot going on these past few weeks with a family celebration of life, my family trip to Africa with @roots_to_glory, and COVID-19 that this announcement seemed unimportant until now. My last day with Ida B’s Table was In March right as COVID was declared a pandemic. Like all stories, chapters end. In that same vein, new ones begin. I have had so many opportunities over the last 3 years from visiting Ireland for @guinness @meatopiauk, to the Diaspora Dinners at Ida B’s, from going to Africa, to winning @foodnetwork’s #Chopped 3 times and claiming the title Chopped Grand Champion. These experiences have expanded my culinary and world view and allowed me to really expand the idea of what Modern Soul is today. It’s time for the next venture (or ventures 😏). The staff at Ida B’s was special. We became a family and I will miss them greatly, but I’m certain I will see them soon. Thank you to this community who has supported me through all of this. Follow me through my website or on social media for what’s coming next.