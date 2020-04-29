xml:space="preserve">
Chef David Thomas leaves Baltimore’s modern soul food staple Ida B’s Table

Christina Tkacik
By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 29, 2020 11:22 AM
Tonya Thomas, restaurant manager, and Chef David Thomas have left Ida B's Table.
Tonya Thomas, restaurant manager, and Chef David Thomas have left Ida B's Table.(Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

A star of Baltimore’s food scene has left the restaurant where he made his mark.

Baltimore chef David Thomas announced his departure from Ida B’s Table, the modern soul food restaurant he opened downtown in 2017.

“Like all stories, chapters end,” Thomas wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday where he made the news public.

Thomas’ wife Tonya, the restaurant’s general manager, said they had left the eatery in March. The decision to leave was not related to the pandemic, but they had delayed announcing it amid a chaotic March. They recently experienced a death in the family, and spent two weeks in quarantine after a trip to Africa.

Thomas was vague about his future plans, writing only: “It’s time for the next venture (or ventures).” He previously owned Herb & Soul restaurant in Parkville, which closed in 2015.

ANNOUNCEMENT: In 2017 I began a new chapter in my life with @idabstable. Recently, that chapter has come to an end. There has been a lot going on these past few weeks with a family celebration of life, my family trip to Africa with @roots_to_glory, and COVID-19 that this announcement seemed unimportant until now. My last day with Ida B’s Table was In March right as COVID was declared a pandemic. Like all stories, chapters end. In that same vein, new ones begin. I have had so many opportunities over the last 3 years from visiting Ireland for @guinness @meatopiauk, to the Diaspora Dinners at Ida B’s, from going to Africa, to winning @foodnetwork’s #Chopped 3 times and claiming the title Chopped Grand Champion. These experiences have expanded my culinary and world view and allowed me to really expand the idea of what Modern Soul is today. It’s time for the next venture (or ventures 😏). The staff at Ida B’s was special. We became a family and I will miss them greatly, but I’m certain I will see them soon. Thank you to this community who has supported me through all of this. Follow me through my website or on social media for what’s coming next.

Since opening Ida B’s Table, Thomas has won admiration for his modern soul-food menu and events like his regular Diaspora Dinners, centered around the African continent and culture. He was a regular guest on the Food Network, including the competition show “Chopped” where earned the title “Chopped Grand Champion.”

The downtown restaurant, a partnership with The Real News Network, is named after Ida B. Wells, a 19th-century African-American journalist and civil rights activist.

Ida B’s Table remains open for carryout service during the pandemic.

