Owner of Dangerously Delicious Pies acquires liquor license for Hampden location, plans outdoor dining

The owner of Dangerously Delicious Pies says he has acquired a liquor license for his Hampden location, where he plans to add outdoor dining and an expanded menu.
Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Dangerously Delicious Pies founder Rodney Henry says his popular Baltimore pie shop on The Avenue has become something of a “pie valet,” where patrons can order the sweet and savory pastries exclusively for delivery.
In about two weeks, Henry says he hopes to branch out beyond pies to offer an expanded restaurant menu at the Hampden location, along with stiff drinks that can be enjoyed from outdoor seating. The pie proprietor is still working out the details, but said he anticipates having patrons order from a Dutch door and seating themselves in a courtyard on the premises.
“I thought, ‘Why not go for it?‘” Henry said. “Pie and beer is great. Having wine or beer or whiskey with your dinner is an excellent option.”
The menu will serve as a testing ground for new recipes that may one day earn a permanent spot on Dangerously Delicious menus.
“It piques your brain a little to be more creative,” Henry said of the pivot in cuisine. “You’re looking at crust every day. I love pie, trust me, but you gotta keep things interesting and be excited about what you’re doing.”