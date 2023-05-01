Outdoor dining is here to stay: 5 things to know about Baltimore’s new policy for curbside parklets

Baltimore is gearing up for another summer of crabcakes and cocktails on porches, patios and picnic tables. As the warm weather rolls in and a new outdoor dining season springs into action, the city has decided that one coronavirus pandemic innovation, the curbside dining parklet, is here to stay.

Since 2020, Baltimore has allowed restaurants to set up tables and chairs in parking spots as a way to draw customers who want to eat out but are wary of contracting COVID-19. For nearly three years, the program has operated under a set of emergency rules meant to bestow temporary privileges to these businesses, which do not currently pay a fee for the right to host outdoor dining.

With a federal public health emergency for COVID-19 slated to expire May 11, the city is moving to enact new guidelines for curbside dining that will transform the once-temporary program into a permanent one.

Baltimore’s decision to preserve restaurant parklets follows a public feedback period that started last fall, when the Department of Transportation issued a set of draft guidelines for the program. DOT officials say they received more than 2,000 comments on the proposed rules.

Here’s what to know about the city’s new curbside commercial policy, which takes effect in July.

Restaurants will pay fees based on a tiered system tied to equity scores.

The amount a restaurant will pay for its dining parklet depends on where in the city it’s located.

Baltimore’s curbside commercial program will use equity scores from the city’s Complete Streets annual report to determine how much to charge restaurants in different communities. Equity scores are based on census tract data, including the percentage of households with people of color within a community, as well as that area’s median income and the percentage of households that have access to a car.

Outdoor dining near Kooper's Tavern in Fells Point. The city has put in place a new policy to make such outdoor dining spaces permanent with a permit. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

In affluent areas with a low equity score, like Fells Point and Federal Hill, restaurants will pay $10 per square foot for their curbside dining setup. Restaurants in communities with a middle equity score will pay $7.50 per square foot, and those located in an area with a high equity score will pay $5 a square foot.

These curbside commercial fees will fall under the city’s minor privilege permit program, which sets the rates that businesses pay to encroach on public space with awnings, planters, fences, fire escapes, bike racks and more.

Liam Davis, who helped craft the guidelines as DOT’s legislative affairs manager, said the equity-based fee structure is new for the city.

“This is probably going to be one of the first, if not the first, minor privilege permits that factors in equity,” he said.

The Board of Estimates is set to consider the proposed fees at a Wednesday hearing.

The guidelines set standards for safety and accessibility.

City officials focused on making sure curbside parklets are safe and accessible, rather than setting aesthetic guidelines, Davis said.

The new policy creates fire safety rules for the outdoor dining structures — no open flames will be allowed, for instance — and also requires the parklets to be separated from the street by vertical blockades like concrete barriers or water-filled Jersey walls.

Parklets must feature an entrance that’s flush with the curb, at least 4 feet wide, accessible via the sidewalk and meets ADA compliance standards.

Though DOT fielded several comments about the look of the parklets, Davis said the department decided to leave aesthetic concerns to individual communities. Transportation officials are looking to draft City Council legislation that would give local main streets the authority to create their own design codes for parklets, if they so choose.

“We’re not really in the aesthetics business, but we understand where these communities are coming from — some are in historic districts,” Davis said.

Businesses that violate the new policy risk having their parklets removed.

The guidelines give DOT the authority to remove a curbside dining area that is in violation of the rules, at a business owner’s expense.

The department can also ask for parklets to be temporarily removed to make way for repairs and emergency preparations in the event of flooding or other severe weather.

Restaurants have a little time to ease into the new guidelines.

The curbside parklet at Avenue Kitchen & Bar in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood. The city has put in place a new policy to make such outdoor dining spaces permanent with a permit. (Michelle Deal-Zimmerman)

The existing emergency outdoor dining permits are valid through June 30, and enforcement of the new curbside commercial policy will begin July 1. DOT started accepting applications for curbside commercial facilities Monday.

If meeting the new guidelines is a challenge, Davis said the transportation department wants to help businesses find their way to compliance.

“This is the first round of permits, it’s kind of a tight time period — what I’ve been advocating for is that we’re flexible,” he said. “From an enforcement standpoint, we throw the hammer down on the businesses that are bad actors.”

Curbside commercial privileges aren’t just for restaurants.

Though restaurants and bars have been the most enthusiastic adopters of parklets, Davis said other businesses are eligible to apply for curbside commercial privileges, too. Boutiques, for instance, could apply for a retail parklet in the parking spaces in front of their shop.

“We were very careful not to call these ‘streateries,’ because in theory any business, if they see value in extra space outside, they can use it for other purposes,” he said.