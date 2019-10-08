Before you order the crab dip pizza from Pizza di Joey’s, you will want to prepare yourself for the fact that you are about to pay $11 for a single slice of pizza. For what it’s worth, shop owner Joseph Salek-Nejad, a Navy veteran known professionally as Joey Vanoni, seems to have figured out the magic formula for the ultimate crust. (He learned at Sciortino’s in New Jersey, one of the country’s oldest pizzerias.) It’s not so thick that you’ll lose a filling biting into it, nor so thin that it can’t hold the weight of the topping. We devoured the crab dip pizza, which includes gorgeous lump crab meat and is named for Vanoni’s wife, who can sometimes be seen working at the stall. The pizza is greasy enough to turn a napkin translucent yet delicious enough to make even the most frugal eater think it’s worth the hefty price tag.