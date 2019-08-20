Crafty Crab Seafood coming to Towson, Eastpoint Mall and 3 other Maryland locations

Are Marylanders ready to start boiling crabs?
Five new locations of Florida-based chain Crafty Crab Seafood, which offers a variety of Cajun-style seafood boils, are coming to Maryland.
“We’re really excited to have them,” said Brett Foelber, marketing director for Eastpoint Mall, where one of the restaurants is set to open in a few weeks. Another location will open soon on Taylor Avenue in Towson, while three other Maryland locations are listed on the company website, including ones in District Heights, Waldorf and Bowie.
Guests at the Crafty Crab can select from options like blue crab, king crab legs and lobster tail, according to a menu on their web site. Spice levels range from mild to “fire.” Other offerings include raw and steamed oysters, fried oysters and chicken tenders.
A spokesman for the company could not be reached for comment.