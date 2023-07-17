Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Conventional wisdom for feasting on Maryland blue crabs says to wait until the season hits and then go out into the surrounding counties. Well, crab season is upon us, but there’s plenty of delectable crabs to be torn apart in Baltimore City. They range from waterfront restaurants to hole-in-the-wall crab houses that have been sending Baltimoreans home with bushels of shellfish for generations.

“I touch almost every crab that goes into someone’s bag,” said Caryn Gaffney of Gaffney’s Crabs.

She said over time many of her customers have moved to Baltimore County and often don’t want to come back. But if there’s one thing Baltimore is envied for at large, it’s our crabs, and they’re only going to get better as the season progresses. Here are five spots for a bounty of blue crabs within Baltimore City.

Blue Point Crab House

Blue crabs from Blue Point Crab House in Baltimore. (Kendyl Kearly)

On Memorial Day afternoon, the Blue Point Crab House parking lot in Patterson Place was a mess of cars pulling in or rounding the block to cart away their prize: boxes overflowing with blue crabs, wooden mallets, rolls of brown paper, corn and tubs of melted butter. That day, a half bushel of small male crabs, about four dozen, was running for $99, a superior deal than at sit-down eateries, but prices vary. Not to be confused with the Owings Mills and Westminster outposts of the same name, Blue Point offers crabs that are meaty for their size and use a heavy original seasoning with especially coarse salt. (As the box emptied, I was chugging water, but one of my dining partners loved the high flavor concentration.) For all the charms of the dine-in crab houses below, there’s something to be said about taking all the fixings home, rolling the paper over a backyard table and digging in as messily as you wish.

235 N. Montford Ave. 410-675-0949.

Captain James Crab House

Tables on the waterside deck at Captain James Crab House in Canton. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun photoi)

Beyond Captain James Landing’s hulking, ship-shaped restaurant lies the seasonal crab house, tucked away past the parking lot and on the boat-lined Patapsco. The orange crushes were flowing, and the early 2000s jams were going. Picnic tables are covered with sheaths of brown paper, ripped down the center to accommodate umbrellas and ready for a pile of crabs to be dumped atop.

Sold in half-dozen, dozen or all-you-can-eat portions, Captain James’ crabs were fresh and hot, clearly not sitting around in the back, albeit somewhat overcooked, so you’re working a little harder to pick these crabs. But the sides help the Canton crab house regain ground: boardwalk-style, hand-cut fries tingling with Old Bay; perfectly fried salt and pepper calamari; and the sweetest silver queen corn on the cob. As you’re shucking the white corn beneath string lights, this is the kind of place that feels like you’re making the most of Maryland, whether you’re a local or a crab-grubbing tourist.

2121 Aliceanna St., 410-675-1819, captainjameslanding.com

Gaffney’s Crabs

Steamed crabs at Gaffney's Crabs on South Highland Avenue in Highlandtown. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Gaffney’s Crabs in Highlandtown is a rare Baltimore crab house that catches its own cache of crabs and is only open for the April to December season. Part-owner Caryn Gaffney knows where the crabbers — usually her husband, son and a helper on a 44-foot boat — are going, whether Solomans Island or by the Bay Bridge. You won’t be eating any shellfish from Louisiana, Texas or Thailand here. (Gaffney says that about 1% of the time, they’ll get crabs from their Florida location if, for example, they’re moving crab pots around.)

The business’s Facebook page regularly posts updates on the catch of the day with messages like “Caught some males!!” and “Mother nature is not being kind to us …” Sometimes, a call to Gaffney’s ends in a disappointing voicemail that they are all out. But scarcity makes a product all the more precious, and these crabs are succulent and pleasantly sized, with a vividly bright yellow mustard for all the die-hards who partake.

Gaffney’s father-in-law tried about 50 different seasoning blends before choosing one in the 1970s. “He doesn’t like people getting drunk,” Gaffney said, meaning the other kinds were too salty and would make him drink a lot. Even she doesn’t know everything in it, but paprika and cinnamon tamper down the Old Bay for a sweet-plus-heat mix.

415 S. Highland Ave. 410-327-4006.

Locust Point Steamers

Steamed crabs at Locust Point Steamers. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun)

Of all the crabs eaten in pursuit of this list that first one at neighborhood mainstay Locust Point Steamers honestly beat them all. Served warm but not over-steamed, the chunks of meat practically fell out of the shell. After pulling the claws out, fat lollipops of crab clung to the joints. During the summer, they’re predominantly procured from the Wye River on the Eastern Shore and seasoned with J.O., according to Kim Gardner, whose husband’s grandfather started the business nearly three decades ago.

And L.P. Steamers’ side dishes are far from throwaways in service of the crabs. In between all the picking, it’s nice to break with Old Bay fries or hush puppies speckled with corn. But it’s the condiments that make both fried items sing: B’More ranch — a zinging mixture including Old Bay, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, sriracha and spices — for the scaly-skinned French fries and honey butter to lift up the thick crush of the hush puppies.

Of course, the food seems to taste better if you score a table on the rooftop deck. It’s worth waiting for, offering a distant view of the Patapsco and the sounds of Little League Baseball games sometimes drifting up in summertime.

1100 E. Fort Ave. 410-576-9294. locustpointsteamers.com

Nick’s Fish House

Steamed crabs are seasoned with J.O. seasoning at Nick's Fish House. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Even if the crabs at Nick’s Fish House on the Baltimore Peninsula were substandard, the lively patio and waterfront views would still warrant a trip. It would have been easy for Nick’s to get by on looks and vibes alone, but the seafood restaurant is a real contender on the crab circuit. Always steamed fresh, blue male crabs ($130 per dozen) seemed slightly big for larges and maintained moistness without being wet. They aren’t completely doused with enough seasoning — a blend crafted with J.O. — to stain your fingers, just enough to spice up the flaky morsels.

A hand-squeezed lemon crush cocktail is a good complement, like a squeeze of citrus over seafood, and the rest of the large menu doesn’t disappoint. Standouts include gooey crab grilled cheese, a pound of steamed mussels in chile lime sauce, and a particularly tasty crab pretzel; you actually want to eat the whole thing rather than fall into a carb and dairy coma. But the one complaint is the shortage of napkins — you need a roll of paper towels to do crab-picking right.

2600 Insulator Drive, Baltimore. 410-347-4123. nicksfishhouse.com