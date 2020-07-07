Baltimore restaurants cycle between open and closed as Canton becomes coronavirus hotspot

But being back was “a little nerve wracking,” for manager Stephanie Harmsen. She lives with her mother, who has an autoimmune disease, and is worried about exposing her to the virus. But she was grateful that the pub’s owners had been actively communicating with staff and proactive about safety. Looney’s shut down June 26 in the middle of the evening dinner rush after a first employee tested positive. Since then, all staff were tested; two workers are still self-quarantining. The test “wasn’t as bad as I was expecting,” Harmsen said.