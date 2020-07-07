Baltimore restaurants cycle between open and closed as Canton becomes coronavirus hotspot

The same day last month Gov. Larry Hogan announced that restaurants in Maryland would soon be able to open up their dining rooms at half capacity, Charlie Gjerde, co-owner of Wicked Sisters, was shutting his Hampden eatery down.
Despite all the health precautions the restaurant has been taking for the past three months — cleaning obsessively and checking staff temperatures at the start of each shift — an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.
Wicked Sisters has since reopened, but for other restaurants, the cycle of closing, reopening, and closing again, continues. Within the past two weeks, seven eateries have temporarily closed in Canton, a neighborhood public health experts say is an emerging hot spot for the coronavirus as cases are rising in younger people.
A spokesman for Hogan said in an email that Maryland “health officials are working closely with Baltimore City health officials to support their investigation” of the situation in Canton. City health officials and a spokesman for Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young did not respond to a request for comment.
It comes less than three weeks after Young permitted restaurants to resume indoor dining at half capacity. To Morgan Katz, assistant professor of infectious disease at Johns Hopkins University, the cases show it’s still not safe to hang out inside bars and restaurants, where social distancing can be difficult if not impossible. “I don’t think we’ve really figured out how to do bars and indoor dining safely.”
At least four establishments around O’Donnell Square closed — Looney’s Pub, Southern Provisions, El Bufalo Tequila Bar & Kitchen and Cowboy Row. Other closures in the neighborhood include The Pig & Rooster Smokehouse, The Chasseur and Lee’s Pint & Shell.
And there could be more: restaurants are not required to shut down or make public when an employee tests positive. Katz applauded the restaurants in Canton for being transparent about the cases.
Katz said the outbreak in youthful Canton — the 21224 zip code, where the median age is around 33, currently has one of the highest number of cases in the state — is reflective of a larger trend. More and more, young people are comprising a higher proportion of diagnoses.
“We’re definitely seeing a huge increase in prevalence of cases in the younger population compared to the older population,” Katz said.
She warns that while younger people are generally less at risk for complications from the coronavirus, some have had to go to the ICU for prolonged periods or required extensive rehab.
But that was far from Michael Gallagher’s mind as he opened his laptop on the bar at Looney’s Pub in Canton. It was Monday, the first day the eatery had been open after shutting down for more than a week when an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Thankfully I’ve always been pretty healthy,” he said. In seven years at his job at Under Armour, he has never once taken a sick day.
Next to him at the bar was Bruce Czarski, 63, who sipped a Corona Light. “It’s my beer,” he said. “It’s only 90 calories.” He cited his good health with his willingness to come to the bar. “I’m willing to take the risk,” said Czarski, who lives in a Canton row home purchased by his Polish ancestors more than 100 years ago.
But being back was “a little nerve wracking,” for manager Stephanie Harmsen. She lives with her mother, who has an autoimmune disease, and is worried about exposing her to the virus. But she was grateful that the pub’s owners had been actively communicating with staff and proactive about safety. Looney’s shut down June 26 in the middle of the evening dinner rush after a first employee tested positive. Since then, all staff were tested; two workers are still self-quarantining. The test “wasn’t as bad as I was expecting,” Harmsen said.
Asked if she feared new positive cases in the neighborhood could prompt another wave of infections and lead Looney’s to have to close yet again, Harmsen said: “Hopefully that does not happen.”