Can you actually cook food in your car in this oppressive Baltimore heat? We decided to find out.

The heat has been brutal in Baltimore this week, with temperatures consistently above 90 degrees. This weekend it might even crack the triple digits, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat watch through Sunday.
When it’s this hot out, the usual warnings get passed around: stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and *please* don’t leave people or animals unattended in parked vehicles.
But we had a thought: What could you do with the heat that gets trapped inside a car when you leave the windows up? It’s been said that temperatures can climb to more than 130 degrees after about an hour of sitting in the sun. While that might not be hot enough to safely cook food for human consumption, we decided to see what happened anyway.
Cheese, shrimp, crayons and more were piled onto a baking sheet and left inside of a Toyota Prius for more than an hour. The results were both pungent and upsetting. Watch the video above to see exactly what happened.
Moral of the story: don’t leave food in your car in this oppressive heat, and stay safe at Artscape this weekend.