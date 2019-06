Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun

Rosemary Pear Thumbprints Submitted by: Robyn Zumbrun, Sykesville As one of the owners of Sweet Simplici-Tea Tearoom in Sykesville, Robyn Zumbrun says she is always on the lookout “for cookie recipes with an interesting blend of ingredients, ease of preparation, and elegant presentation for afternoon tea and of course delicious taste which will leave my guests wanting more or wanting some to take home.” This unique and light cookie more than fits the bill. Makes: About 3 dozen cookies 3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 cup all-purpose flour 1/2 cup cornstarch 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/4 cup chopped fresh rosemary 3/4 cup pear preserves 2 tablespoons granulated sugar In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the butter, confectioners' sugar, and vanilla extract until creamy. In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, cornstarch and salt. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating until combined. Fold in rosemary. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper; set aside Scoop dough, and roll into 1-inch spheres. Place on cookie sheets, spacing 2 inches apart. Using a wet finger, gently press an indentation into the center of each cookie; spoon 1/2 teaspoon pear preserves into each indentation. Sprinkle cookies evenly with granulated sugar. Bake for 12 minutes. Cool on pans for 5 minutes then transfer to wire racks to cool completely.