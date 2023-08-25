Hampden’s Common Ground coffee shop and cafe to reopen as worker-owned co-op in September

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

When Common Ground, the popular gathering spot in Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood, abruptly closed in July, the coffee shop’s workers were stunned and sad. The group shared a close bond and wanted to continue building a diverse and welcoming workplace.

With help from a local funding group, now they can.

On Friday, a group of 22 original Common Ground workers said they will reopen the coffee shop next month as a worker-owned cooperative in partnership with the Baltimore Roundtable for Economic Democracy (BRED) and Seed Commons.

The workers said they will have a soft opening in September offering coffee and the shop’s popular muffins, initially, followed by a gradual return to normal operations.

Common Ground, at 3543 Chestnut Ave. in Baltimore, will also host events, including a reopening celebration.

BRED has helped to secure financing and create worker cooperatives for a several Baltimore businesses, including Red Emma’s, Cajou Creamery and Taharka Brothers, according to its website.

“They’ve helped us so much. and we are so happy to have them not only as a resource but as companions and confidants,” the Common Ground workers wrote in a social media announcement posted Friday.

In a news release, worker-owner Sierra Allen said the workers are excited to again be a part of the neighborhood where the coffee shop has been a fixture for 25 years.

“Get ready to not only come back to your favorite gathering place but to finally gorge yourselves on coffee and baked goods once again,” Allen said.

This story will be updated.