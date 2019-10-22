Follow the tantalizing blue sign down into Sophomore Coffee, a newly opened shop that shares a courtyard with Fadensonnen and Larder in Old Goucher. All three were nominees for Bon Appetit’s Hot List, with magazine editors declaring they couldn’t choose a favorite among them. “It’s been crazy, in a good way,” says owner Kris Fulton, an Anne Arundel County native who got his start slinging brew at Annapolis’ City Dock 15 years ago. Since then, he’s since worked at Lamill in Los Angeles and Partners Coffee in Brooklyn, New York. The latter roaster provides the beans at Sophomore. Drip coffee is $2.75; espresso drinks run $3.50 to $4.25. Be advised, you won’t see a latte on the menu: rather, customers can select espresso and milk. The shop also serves excellent pastries sourced from local shops like Bramble Baking Co. and Larder.