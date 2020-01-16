Coelum, an innovative Canton bistro helmed by chef Corey Laub and sommelier Ryan Thacker, has closed indefinitely. In a Facebook post announcing the closure, they attributed it to “unforeseen infrastructure issues.”
Owners told The Baltimore Sun they had been essentially renting the liquor license of the Gitan Cru Bistro, which previously occupied the Kenwood Avenue space. “We found a really interesting way to open a restaurant without money,” Thacker said.
They were in the final stages of purchasing the license when city inspections revealed that the building, a historic row home, would likely need expensive renovations moving forward. “It made sense to cease operations,” Thacker said. But he added that there were multiple factors behind the closure. “We’re all pretty much in shock."
Thacker said he is looking for a new place to start again, but wants to be sure the next location can last. “Hypothetically, we could reopen rather soon, however, we want to make sure there’s going to be longevity.”
The Sun sang Coelum’s praises in a review last year, calling it “the kind of restaurant I’d recommend to anyone from adventuresome young eaters hungry for a snack with cocktails to fussy gourmands desirous of a three-course meal.”