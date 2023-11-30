What to eat and drink at Baltimore’s Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Christmas Village in Baltimore, which marks a decade of holiday cheer this season, always has something new to tout upon its annual return.

In past years, novelties — which have since become staples — included wooden vendor huts, a reindeer carousel and bistro lights.

This time around, the market’s big new feature was born out of a smashing summertime success.

Visitors to the Christmas Village can order seasonal cocktails for the first time this year at the market’s new Winter Wunder Bar, an addition inspired by the popular Wine Village pop-up at the Inner Harbor in May.

German American Marketing, Inc., the Pennsylvania-based group that organizes both festivals, was encouraged by the crowds that turned out for the Wine Village, spokesperson Kory Aversa said. Many dressed up and drove long distances to attend the event.

“The Wine Village brought completely different audiences to West Shore Park,” Aversa said. “We saw a more diverse crowd, people dressed up in a way we’ve never seen before.”

The Winter Wunder Bar revives some of the Wine Village’s most popular drinks, with a holiday twist. Slushies, the summer festival’s top seller, return in flavors like Arctic Apple (apple cider spiked with dark rum) and Jingle Juice (mulled wine blended with orange juice and amaretto).

There are holiday cocktails, too, such as the Wunderland Margarita, mixed with cranberry-pomegranate juice for a reddish hue, and the Marshmallow Mule, a Moscow mule topped with marshmallows, a festive touch that surprisingly manages not to be cloyingly sweet.

Visitors who stop by the market on a cold night may prefer one of the hot cocktail options. On a recent visit to the Christmas Village, I tried the Wunder Bar’s spin on a holiday classic, the Golden Nog punch. The drink was buttery smooth, topped with whipped cream and powdered nutmeg, and served in a paper coffee cup: a hearty hand-warmer that also heats up your insides.

At $15, it would be nice if the drink came with a souvenir mug or a larger serving size, but visitors are paying to immerse themselves in the market’s ambience, too. Outdoor attractions at the Christmas Village are free to visit, while a heated tent with more vendors, including German ornament maker Käthe Wohlfahrt, is free on weekdays and $5 for adults to access on weekends.

This year’s Christmas Village brings some other new additions, such as expanded hours: the market will be open until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, and until 8 p.m. on other days. (“People wanted it later, they wanted it after dark, they wanted to see the lights,” Aversa said.) The market also has its largest footprint to date, spanning from the ice skating rink near Harborplace to Rash Field Park.

Beyond the festive décor, another major market draw is the traditional German drinks and bites. We sampled a few of the offerings.

Bratwurst ($10)

Schwenk Grill traditional bratwurst on a crispy roll with sauerkraut at the Christmas Village in Baltimore's Inner Harbor. (Amanda Yeager )

Follow the smell of smoking meats to the Schwenk Grill, a stall specializing in bratwurst that prepares this German sausage three different ways: traditional, spicy and smoked. All brats are served on a crispy roll and come topped with tangy sauerkraut.

This year, the Christmas Village will also offer vegan bratwursts every Wednesday as part of a “Wurst Wednesday” promotion aimed at drawing new crowds to the meat- and dairy-heavy market.

Belgian fries ($7-$10)

Original Belgian Fries from the Christmas Village in Baltimore's Inner Harbor. (Abigail Gruskin)

Thick and toasty Belgian fries are an easy snack while navigating the market. Served in a paper cone, you can order them plain or Alpine style with Swiss cheese and bacon bits. Order a side of dipping sauces, like Old Bay mayo and curry ketchup, to take plain fries to the next level.

Raclette ($12-$15)

Watching the cheese pulls is half the fun at the Raclette Stube, a stall that sells sandwiches spread with the thick and creamy cheese. Staff scrape hot cheese from a wheel and onto a baguette, which you can then top with meats, scallions and more for an upcharge. I recommend the prosciutto, cornichons and Dijon dill mustard.

Hot cocoa ($4-$9)

Hot Chocolate with whipped cream in a boot mug from the Christmas Village in Baltimore's Inner Harbor. (Amanda Yeager )

You can order a simple hot cocoa in a paper cup from the eye-catching Glühwein Pyramid at the center of the market. But it’s more fun to sip from the market’s boot-shaped keepsake mugs, which this year come in a bright, Christmassy red. The pyramid also sells hot apple cider, mulled wine called Glühwein and spiked cocktails like Irish coffee and hot toddies.